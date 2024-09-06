Ibrahim Chatta has shown how he is promoting the African culture in a video that surfaced online

In the clip, he was busy pounding yam energetically at his film village which is located in Oyo state

The video sparked reactions and admiration among fans in the comment section ad many promised to visit the film village

Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, has shown his culinary skill as seen in a trending video on social media.

In the clip, he was pounding yam in his film village, and many who saw the video were impressed by it.

Ibrahim Chatta pounds yam in film village. Photo credit @ibrahimcahhat_lordthesipis

The actor had to lose the belt of his trouser in order to ensure nothing was interrupting him as he pounded yam.

Passer-by stopped to admire his energy and devotion in promoting his cultural heritage in his newly built film village that occupied 70 acres of land and gulped up to N1.4billion.

Ibrahim Chatta makes promise

In the recording, the movie star asked a lady if she had used cocoyam to pound before. The lady said no, and the actor noted that cocoyam would be bought in the film village, and they would be use them to pound as well.

Ibrahim Chatta also asked some of his aides if they had used breadfruit to pound before. The food was later served in a traditional earthen plate and Chatta was seen eating it.

He invited his fans to visit his film village to enjoy traditional dish and bush meat.

See the video here:

What fans said about the video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@adeola.oyinlade:

"Is there any other thing this man can’t do."

@bigvaijokotoye:

"On my way."

@big_seyi01:

"I remember the last time I came to your film village I had an accident when going back home but that doesn’t mean I will not come again am still coming because I love it there."

@fatimah_alabi:

"Mr Chatta is dat exercise."

@oadejumo1:

"That iyan and egusi so inviting.'

@yemmyautogele:

"Bestie wey sabi, ain't standing rubbish.'

@abolajinifemi:

"My home town food, Iyan ekiti kete,baami weldon."e

@mammie_izzy:

"Pls where's the location, I want to bring my children."

@ajisafekanbai:

"I swear I can smell the aroma of the pounded yam from end"

@bekind10101:

"Correct man I love u die.'

@horlahneekkeh:

"You remind me of my grandma's iyan gberefrutu (breadfruit) ati obe efo worowo pelu eran igbe, bless her soul."

Ibrahim Chatta shares how he build film village

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had shared how he was able to build his massive film village despite not saving any money before then.

In a video that made the rounds, he said that the money was made during COVID-19 as he did some things he does not normally do.

Chatta also said that he told God he wasn't going to do anything again and depended solely on him, he also added that he had to do that because he had no certificate to lean on.

