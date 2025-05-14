Nigerian politician and actor Desmond Elliot has been made to apologise again over his comment about Nigerian youth

A Twitter user shared his thoughts about him, adding that he has refused to forgive him for what he said

Desmond Elliot's reaction to the post has since trended, leaving fans with much to say about their exchange

Nigerian actor-turned-politician Desmond Elliot has once again publicly apologised for his insensitive comments about the youths during the October 2020 #EndSARS protest.

The lawmaker, representing Surulere I constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly, had faced backlash for referring to Nigerian youths who reacted to the Lekki Tollgate shootings as 'children.'

Desmond Elliot apologises to the man who blasted him over his comment about the youth. Credit: @desmondelliot

Desmond had suggested regulating social media following the protest. These comments angered thousands of Nigerians, who expressed their displeasure.

Although he stepped forward to apologise, saying, "We're all built on love. We can change things through love," many still hold a grudge against him.

Following his recent appearance on the AMVCA, a fan said:

"I really don't know why..but ever since that year you went and spoke agsinst us "Nigerian youths", seeing your post just dey vex vex me, no offense but it is what it is."

Desmond responded with another apology. He said:

"Ngwanu no vex. Na wa o."

See the post below:

Reactions to Desmond Elliot's exchange with fan

Read some reactions below:

@shoes_by_demokraft said:

"Last year Desmond Elliot commissioned a public toilet, now he has built water again for users to wash their hands. We love an actor with continuity."

@estheryakubuempire_backup said:

"But why is he still following him?"

@onye_sochi said:

"I remember what they did with his name that year. Even when the issue at hand doesn’t concern him, people will be like, “e no go better for …. …..”😂."

@dear_umami said:

"The sad thing is that he didn't even have to say anything at all. Nobody forced him to state his opinion but because of sycophancy he couldn't help it."

@double_madeking said:

"E get movie wey him direct , as I see him name as the film Dey end… vex just full my body 😂."

@iamoseroland said:

"Desmond has been apologizing all his life. But that apology na till Jesus comes Ooo.. 😂😂😂."

Desmond Elliot replies after Nigerian man revisited his 2020 comment. Credit: @desmondelliot

@calvin_iordye said

"Na since endsars I come hate Desmond oh,he used to be a Nollywood bomb fa🔥😂."

@delly_manna said:

"Acting really covered his Acts. His real self surfaced when he embraced politics, that’s why he keeps surfacing as a Joke today."

@sukiegramm said:

"Lol anytime I see the likes of this guy and Jollof I just remind myself that Youth can be in politics and still not get it right."

Desmond Elliot breaks down in tears

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Lagos state speaker, Honourable Mojisola Meranda, presided over the house as lawmakers gathered to wish her farewell.

Nollywood actor and politician, Desmond Elliot, got emotional and was unable to hold back his tears as he was given the floor to speak.

The video of Desmond Elliot’s emotional display went viral on social media, and many netizens had things to say about it.

