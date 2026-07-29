Danielle Edochie, daughter of Yul and May Edochie, took to TikTok to share her strong views on dating internet fraudsters

The content creator argued that building a life with someone who steals from others is something she would never consider

Her video sparked heated debate online, with fans and critics weighing in on the topic of fraud and relationship standards

Danielle Edochie has sparked a wave of conversation online after sharing a blunt, unfiltered opinion on women who romanticise being with men who engage in internet fraud.

In a selfie-style TikTok posted on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, the daughter of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his first wife May Edochie looked directly into the camera and rejected any notion of dating a "Yahoo boy," a term used in Nigeria to describe people who make money through online fraud.

Yul & May Edochie’s daughter Danielle shares why she can't date internet fraudsters. Credit: d3foreason

Source: Instagram

"Anytime I hear, oh, you're not into fraud guys, I'm like, I don't understand. So I will carry my whole essence and my whole existence to be with somebody who steals money from people," she said in the clip, visibly animated.

"Have we lost the plot? I love money, but romanticizing fraud? Abeg o. Even if I have not tasted unimaginable funds, no thank you," Danielle added in her caption.

Danielle's Stance on Fraud and Relationships

Danielle made clear that her position was not just about preference but about principle. She acknowledged that many people are drawn in by the large sums these individuals flash around, but said that knowing the origin of that money made it a dealbreaker for her.

"Your whole life is based off somebody else's hard work or somebody else's money," she said, adding directly: "If you do fraud, stay the hell away from me."

The video quickly gained traction, with viewers debating whether her stance was admirable or unrealistic.

Yul & May Edochie’s daughter knocks ladies who date internet fraudsters. Credit: d3forreason

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Danielle Edochie joined Meta's exclusive circle.

The TikTok video of Danielle Edochie sharing her stance on fraud is below:

Fans React to Danielle Edochie's Video

The video has sparked debate on X with netizens sharing diverse opinions.

One user, @Not_bro_to_bro, backed her position, writing:

"Finally someone who thinks like a normal person, even me as a guy, I know I haven't made it big right now but fraud to make it is not and will never be an option."

@Daydam_119 brought a sharp comparison into the mix:

"Danielle don draw line sharp. Meanwhile some people papa dey do live match-making with Phyna. Family standards dey different levels 😂"

@Blaqk101 offered a less sympathetic take:

"Those ones wey deh do 8-5 don already get wife for house, nah you go later left out without a man on your head."

Not everyone agreed with her values. User @kacrypt pushed back directly:

"Sit that one out baby girl, Yah00 boys are the best type of men to date because they have the vibes and relationship can never be boring."

@Babajay74311788 sided with Danielle's underlying argument, stating:

"Yahoo boys are not making money. They're actually stealing."

@LooneyMara offered a more measured perspective:

"Personal choices often reveal individual values, but wisdom is knowing the difference between a preference and judging an entire group of people."

Danielle Edochie comes under scrutiny

Legit.ng also reported that a woman publicly called out Yul Edochie and his estranged wife, May Edochie, over the reported online activities of their first daughter, Danielle Edochie.

In a viral clip, Danielle was seen expressing strong opinions about men and societal issues.

She criticised men for being “jobless” and only speaking up when women face injustice.

Source: Legit.ng