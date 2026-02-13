Izzy Ogbeide has reacted to reports that actress Peggy Ovire’s marriage to her actor husband has crashed

Rumours have trailed the marriage for a while, especially after one of her friends of 22 years gave an update about the situation

Many people have shared their opinions about Ovire’s estranged husband, dragging him online and placing the blame on him

Izzy Ogbeide has lashed out at Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire over her crashed marriage.

Ovire’s friend, Rita, had earlier given an update about the marriage, alleging that Frederick Leonard asked her to pack out last year.

She also claimed that he verbally abused her and shared other unpleasant experiences Ovire allegedly faced.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Ogbeide stated that when Ovire was singing Leonard’s praises during their wedding ceremony, she knew it was all talk.

According to her, Peggy saw the warning signs but still went ahead with the marriage. She blamed the actress for what happened and added that a woman cannot change a man.

Ogbeide further said Peggy “overdid it” and seemed to believe that prayer could solve every problem. She argued that prayer alone does not fix everything, noting that despite the many churches across Nigeria, the country still faces numerous challenges.

Izzy Ogbeide shares what Peggy should have done

Speaking on what she believes Ovire should have done to keep her marriage, Izzy Ogbeide said that being overly calm in marriage does not guarantee its success.

She added that a woman must have strong character and a bit of craziness. According to her, someone with a certain lifestyle will remain that way even after marriage.

Using herself as an example, Izzy Ogbeide said she belongs to the streets and would return there if anything happened. She concluded that after watching Ovire’s wedding video, she already sensed that the marriage would not last.

How fans reacted to Izzy Ogbeide's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the content creator, as many people shared their opinions about Peggy Ovire’s marriage. Some noted that Leonard was a red flag because he did not get married until he was 40. A few others added that he behaves exactly like the roles he plays in movies. Here are comments below:

@nellybrownnellybrown commented:

"I never trusted that marriage. That man is who he is in his movies."

@chic_tana shared:

"Na why e nor good for woman to love man pass The man should love more."

@iamquin_lian stated:

"She even said she can beat her chest to say he doesn’t cheat."

@gideon.obinna.39 wrote:

"There was a reason why as good looking as he was, he was single till late 40s, that's a red banner."

@purityomorogbe reacted:

"When Etinosa say the man not get good character all of una dey against her."

