Portable has reacted after his baby mama, Ashabi Simple, called him out over their two children

A phone conversation between the singer and Ashabi Simple's mother about the children recently surfaced online

In his response, Portable body-shamed Ashabi Simple, called her names, and warned her never to come for him again

Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has reacted after his baby mama, Ashabi Simple, called him out over their children.

A phone conversation between Portable and Ashabi Simple's mother recently surfaced online, in which the elderly woman asked the singer to send money for the upkeep of his children.

Reactions as Portable fires back at Ashabi Simple for dragging him over N200k for his kids. Photo credit@ashabiesimple/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In the recording, Ashabi Simple's mother congratulated Portable on the birth of his baby and also prayed for him and his family.

However, Ashabi Simple later criticised the father of her children for sending N200,000 for the children's upkeep.

Reacting to her comments, Portable shared a video in Yoruba in which he dragged his baby mama.

According to him, he no longer loves the mother of two and warned her never to come for him again.

The Zazu crooner also alleged that Ashabi Simple was using him to trend. He further claimed that a judge had instructed him to take care of his family, a responsibility he said he has been fulfilling.

Portable speaks about his baby mama, Ashabi Simple after she dragged him. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable speaks about Ashabi Simple's body

Portable went on to make remarks about Ashabi Simple's appearance, claiming that her tummy was bigger than her backside.

He also alleged that she had fibroids, which he claimed caused her stomach to protrude. The singer further alleged that she needed help tucking her stomach into her trousers whenever she got dressed.

"Your tummy is bigger than your backside. When she is dressing, they will help her tuck in her tummy. She has fibroids, which is the reason her tummy is bigger than her backside. The love is no longer there; leave me alone. You want to use me to trend, abi? I changed your lifestyle, and I was sent to prison, but the judge told me to go and take care of my family, and I am doing that."

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Portable's video about Ashabi Simple

Here are comments below:

@official_hardik_vs wrote:

"You blind b4 when you nack her with the belle."

@ojuoge_luxe_empire reacted:

"This guy is mad body shaming a lady that has kids for you so u expect a body that has carried multiple pregnancies to be flat you are a retarded man."

@micaddys commented:

"Though She should be ashamed of herself and what so call her mother."

@ jamannyolori reacted:

"Me, I know they put mouth for husband and wife matter ooo."

@gbengaosuolalesamson reacted:

"Children?? So no be only one time pregnancy?"

@emmanuelson_007 said:

"They will soon come together."

@bim_clothing_fabrics shared:

"She actually come for him first."

Portable's baby mama calls out singer

Legit.ng had reported that Honey Berry had made a video where she called out her estranged baby father, Portable. According to her, Portable used to beat her when she was pregnant.

She also stated that the singer was beating his first wife, Bewaji, for taking sides with her. The mother of one also made it known that she had no idea that the singer was married when she became pregnant with him.

Source: Legit.ng