Fans have dragged Eniola Badmus after seeing her post about a makeup artist who disappointed her

The actress said she hired the makeup artist for a job and even sent reminders, but the artist failed to show up, and he took action against her

Many netizens agreed with the backlash, questioning Eniola's actions and criticizing her for publicly sharing the artist's contact details

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has come under fire from fans over the action she took against a makeup artist who disappointed her.

The movie star said she hired the makeup artist for an important event and sent her several reminders beforehand. However, the makeup artist failed to show up on the agreed date.

Reactions as Eniola Badmus dragged over action taken on makeup artist who disappointed her. Photo credit@eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

In response, Eniola took to social media to share the woman's contact details and urged her followers to contact her and "tell her wetin no good."

Reacting to the post, many X users criticised the actress instead, dragging her for publicly sharing the makeup artist's phone number.

Fans react to Eniola Badmus' post

Many people took to X to react to Eniola Badmus' post.

Several users asked whether her politician boss, President Bola Tinubu, had not disappointed Nigerians over the past four years. They pointed out that she had never shared his phone number for people to drag him and sarcastically asked her to provide his contact details as well.

Others questioned whether she expected social media users to act as her "slaves," criticising her for sharing the makeup artist's personal contact information. Some argued that if the incident had occurred in another country, she could have faced legal action for doing so.

Eniola Badmus faces backlash over action taken against makeup artist. Photo credit@eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

A few users even urged the makeup artist to share Eniola Badmus' phone number so people could send her messages, too.

However, some people granted the actress's request to contact the makeup artist, but, instead of criticising her, they thanked her for not showing up for Eniola Badmus. They also prayed that God would bless her with more customers in the future.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Eniola Badmus

Here are comments below:

@___simplychichi reacted:

"_e she’s a politician, she knows when to use Nigerians like they do the police etc to clean their dirty stuffs lol."

@lindaog_e wrote:

"Very good. Tell her wetin no good as how nah, you want to bully her. When tinubu dey use our eye see pepper you give us he number make we talk our mind."

@akullionaire wrote:

"She done give the woman customers."

@nmesomachianita shared:

"In a working country she would have been sued for dropping someones' number like that."

@folu.kemiii_ shared:

"Make the makeup artist also drop Eniola badmus number, make we tell her wetin no good."

Eniola Badmus shares video of Tinubu, others

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress had continued to show support for President Bola Tinubu before and after the 2023 elections.

She shared a video of the politician having dinner with members of the 10th House of Representatives, headed by Tajudeen Abbas.

In the video, the politicians walked into Aso Rock Villa, where the dinner was held, and they exchanged banters with the president. They took their seats in the well-organised hall, where plates and bottled water were set on the tables. Several netizens reminded her about the economic hardship of some Nigerians and noted that the president's dinner was insensitive.

Source: Legit.ng