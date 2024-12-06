Eniola Badmus Promises to Share Body Transformation Story: “It Was Between Life and Death”
- Actress Eniola Badmus, in a recent social media post, hinted at sharing her weight loss journey in future
- The Nollywood actress also shared her old and recent pictures, showing how far she has transformed over the years
- Eniola Badmus, however, sparked outrage from online users after she described herself as a source of inspiration to many
Popular actress Eniola Badmus, also known as Badosky, has caused a buzz online after she shared how she has inspired others.
Eniola, who used to be a plus-sized actress, shared an old photo of herself and a recent picture as she compared the images which were proof of her transformation.
The actress also hinted at a near-death experience, claiming that she has seen a lot while promising to tell her story at the appointed time.
Eniola, a supporter of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, added that she has always motivated others.
She wrote in a caption:
"The journey so far……….Oju ri tooooooo When am ready I will tell my major story but it was between life and death……DONT FORGET I MOTIVATED YOU,YES YOU."
See Eniola Badmus' post below:
Netizens drag Eniola Badmus
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as several netizens clapped back at her for claiming to be a source of motivation to others. Read the reactions below:
eyebreakdrules:
"We read and we judge.... na your family members you motivate!"
vadjewelry_accessoriesbackup:
"We listen we judge in our minds."
ayoqaa:
"You motivated yourself o."
nessas___kitchen:
"lol who you motivate "
beesignatures__':
"Aunty eniola how did you motivate me?"
ayaadockii:
"What's wrong with this one....? Who your story eppp?"
___obianuju_:
"She lost weight and lost her brain cells."
bhalosly:
"I know lots of you dont like her.. But on this weight loss journey she try..."
morola__emerald:
"You motivated who? You and who?"
taiwo_junzi:
"Se Tori weight loss journey lo se so ara e di motivational speaker?"
Eniola Badmus celebrates Davido
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the actress celebrated Davido's 32nd birthday to the joy of fans.
Eniola Badmus showed that all was well between her and the singer by wishing him a happy birthday.
She also posted photos of the music star and added a heartfelt birthday message to him.
