Madam Saje turned a new age on February 13, and she was lovingly celebrated by fans and colleagues

The actress had a final moment of surprise as nearly all her colleagues both old and young came together to throw her a surprise party

Madam Saje fell to the floor, held her chest, and eventually broke into tears as her fellow actresses tried to calm her down

Madam Saje's birthday on February 13 ended on a very high note as her colleagues came together and gave her a final surprise.

In the video that has gone viral, the actress walked into a restaurant without knowing her people were waiting in the dark.

Madam Saje's colleagues throw her surprise party Photo credit: @sajetiologa

The moment she entered, lights came on, and 'paranran' started playing as her colleagues sang.

Madam Saje gave people a scare as she fell to the ground. Her colleagues Toyin Tomato and a host of others rushed to hold her and eventually dragged her to a chair.

The birthday girl eventually burst into tears and, after recovering, danced and joined the party waiting for her.

A cake was seen amid the beautiful chaos, and Olaiya Igwe, Dayo Amusa, and Afeez Owo were among the surprise crowd.

"Wow, my birthday this year fantastic 4th Suprise today kill me seriously. Alihamudulilahi baba dada oseeeee I really appreciate everyone "

Watch the videos below:

Netizens react to Madam Saje's surprise

iam_olayinks:

"Nawah ooo... On top surprise, they wan give mama heart attack."

olumicheals:

"You deserve this ma. Long love the real ❤️queen."

bukkybiola:

"It's good to be good. Iya dada. We love you."

kchossie30:

"BP don rise sorry ma, it will come down after the entertainment."

mimi_collections_5:

"it's your good work ma...anyone that does good must surely have good things."

a.wale37:

"Long and well deserved. She has contributed a lot to our lives and made us happy through the screen. We need to appreciate and give people like her their flowers. Once said she deserved an endorsement too.We focus too much on the young ones.Good one and happy birthday Mummy."

imolelives:

"This is beautiful we need to learn to celebrate people while they are alive."

Madam Saje gets emotional as daughter surprises her

Veteran actress Madam Saje could not hold back her emotions on her birthday after her daughter surprised her with 'paranran'.

The movie star was on the bed in a room with some of her colleagues, about to eat, when the surprise crew came in.

Madam Saje's mouth dropped open in shock as she held her head and allowed her emotion to run its course.

