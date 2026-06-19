Yul Edochie has reacted to the claims made by Judy Austin’s ex-husband, Mr. Obasi, about his children

The businessman had cried out that he had not seen his children with his former wife, Judy Austin, and accused the actor and his wife of being responsible

Fans were divided over Edochie’s response to Obasi regarding access to his children, as he told him what he must do

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has addressed Mr. Obasi, the ex-husband of his wife, Judy Austin, over claims concerning his two children.

Obasi had appeared on The Honest Bunch Podcast, where he alleged that the actor “snatched” his wife and that he has not seen his two children for many years.

Reactions as Yul Edochie breaks silence over Judy Austin’s ex-husband’s claims. Photo credit@yuledochie/@obasi

Source: Instagram

Reacting in a post on X, the movie star said some people had reached out to him, asking him to allow Obasi to see his children. He clarified that he is not stopping anyone from seeing their children.

Yul Edochie lashes out at Obasi

According to him, this is the age of social media, where people prefer to chase clout and make money online using his name rather than doing the right thing.

The movie star added that Obasi should be told to contact his ex-wife directly if he truly wants to see his children, noting that both parties can discuss the matter. He stated that Obasi has Judy Austin’s number and insisted that the issue has nothing to do with him.

Judy Austin’s ex-husband’s fans defend him over Yul Edochie's post. Photo credit@obasi

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Yul Edochie’s statement

Reactions to his post were mixed. Some fans supported him, saying Obasi should stop airing grievances online and take the proper steps to resolve the matter.

However, others criticised the actor, questioning why he referred to Judy Austin as Obasi’s ex-wife. They also accused him and his wife of being responsible for keeping Obasi away from his children, while referencing his past separation from his first wife.

Here is the X post below:

How fans reacted to Yul Edochie's post

Here are comments below:

@Asaawka reacted:

"Bold of ikpu beer parlour to come and tell us how you abandoned your legally ordained kids and be putting a roof on the head of another children wey their papa gallant. Now she is hiding those children under una Abuja rented house while you are in asaba gallivanting with lizard."

@oz_hary stated:

"Even the second married the shake the guy is not comfortable of his name on bad lights one day juddy will go."

@fojava47 shared:

"Yul go dey remember the podcast where the ex husband narrate how Judy take steal the man property run away, e go fix cctv full house, pay estate security make them bell am incase she carry lorry come him house, e no go too dey spend time outside, omo if yul live long, Judy go shock."

@amazing_baby_2023 said:

"Which one be ex wife again no be your wife also."

@Akaraonyechika shared:

"Chief Yul ,You can't even fight for your ijele small? Upon all the battle she fought for you and all those praises. Kaiii. You just throw Pickme Judy under the bus without thinking twice. Judy Ndo. You and Judy should come together and release Obasi's kids to him."

@Jolly baby reacted:

"You’re not even bold to address her as your wife since she no worth it."

Judy Austin's ex-husband taunts Yul Edochie

Legit.ng had reported that Judy Austin's ex-husband, Mr Obasi, had taken a swipe at the actress and her husband, Yul Edochie, in a post on his Facebook page.

In the post, he shared a throwback photo from when they were still married and used a new name for her while laughing.

Many reacted by joining in the conversation, with many criticising the actress and Yul, while some asked him to seek redress in court.

Source: Legit.ng