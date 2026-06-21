Yul Edochie has taken to social media to celebrate Father's Day, sharing a controversial message directed at his critics

The popular actor also used the opportunity to address the viral allegations made by Emmanuel Obasi regarding his marriage to Judy Austin

Social media users flooded the comment section to share their different thoughts on the actor's strong statements

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie marked Father’s Day with a bold and cryptic message that has stirred fresh reactions online.

On June 21, the actor took to Instagram to celebrate himself, declaring that his aura unsettles his enemies even as controversy continues to trail his personal life.

In his post, Yul Edochie addressed recent claims made by Emmanuel Obasi, the ex-husband of Judy Austin, who accused him of taking his wife.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie denies taking another man's wife in a new social media post aimed at Emmanuel Obasi and other critics. Photo: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The actor dismissed the allegation, insisting that Emmanuel Obasi had moved on years ago and only resurfaced now that Judy is thriving.

"My aura gives my enemies sleepless nights. In the last 4yrs they’ve told all sorts of lies against me and they all failed. Now their latest lie is that I took another man’s wife. A man who left his wife in 2013, married another woman and moved on. Nobody heard his voice on social media. Years after he sees the ex wife is now doing well, he comes back to attach himself to her and say his wife was taken from him. All these coordinated lies just to bring me down. I laugh."

Yul Edochie went further to describe himself as a chosen one, a lion and a king, stressing that no mortal or spirit could dim his light. He said his strength comes from divine grace and that his fans’ loyalty remains unshaken.

"I am unstoppable. I’m a man after God’s heart. Kings are not made, Kings are born. I am the great King of our time. ISI MMILI JI OFOR. EZEDIKE 1 of Nteje. OKALA Mmadu OKALA Mmuo. THE KING OF WISDOM."

The actor concluded by wishing himself and all fathers worldwide a Happy Father’s Day, praying for continued strength and grace.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users shared mixed feelings about the actor's decision to address the issue online.

@ebukaonuma wrote:

"You are blessed beyond human comprehension,i know you,very principle....keep soaring ngi na chi gi dinma...Ezedike"

@gachi_hair commented:

"You are the strongest man i know, nothing can break you.. his recent wife should be worried, what sort of a man still thinks about his ex 😂😂😂"

@reasonbenigna reacted:

"Once someone starts praising himself, check very well is either something is wrong with him or something is missing in his life.Namaste !"

@yinka_theisen_8 said:

"You go explain tire Your co husband will summarize this post for us later"

@its_younglion1 wrote:

"This isn’t necessary. As a mature man, talk to your wife privately and help resolve the issue so he can see his children. Stop the social media ranting. Your father is a very responsible and respectful man, and this matter should be handled with wisdom, not online drama.😂😂😂"

Fans react as Yul Edochie uses his Father's Day post to mock those spreading lies about his marriage to Judy Austin. Photo: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Emmanuel Obasi replies to Yul Edochie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Emmanuel Obasi responded to Yul Edochie after the actor denied blocking him from his children.

He revealed that he reached out to his former wife privately, but she blocked all his access to her.

Obasi appealed to the actor to use his position as the head of the house to help him reach his adult children.

Source: Legit.ng