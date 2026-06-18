Fashion designer Yomi Casual delivered a custom-tailored burial suit to a funeral home for his late friend Alexx Ekubo

The fashion designer's wife disclosed that the emotional project was the hardest fashion job her husband had ever executed for anyone

The beloved Nollywood actor was laid to rest today, Thursday, June 18, 2026, amid tears from family

Grace Makun, the wife of celebrity fashion designer Yomi Casual, has opened up about the deep emotional pain her husband experienced while preparing the final outfit for his late friend, Alexx Ekubo.

The popular Nollywood actor was laid to rest today, Thursday, June 18, 2026.

The wife of Yomi Casual opens up about her husband's relationship with Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit: fabjewels_official, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Yomi Casual's wife talks about Alexx's suit

Taking to her Instagram story on the burial day, Grace shared the heartbreaking reality of her husband going to the funeral home to dress his departed companion.

She described the process as an incredibly challenging task for the designer.

Yomi Casual makes Alexx Ekubo's burial suit

She recounted a typical conversation between the friends, where Yomi would inform Alexx that his outfit was ready and the actor would respond that he was on his way to try it on, followed by playful banter between them.

However, she noted that things took a painful turn when her husband recently informed his friend that his suit was ready but received no response.

Instead, Yomi Casual was forced to take the outfit to the funeral home and dress his late friend himself.

Expressing her sorrow, Grace questioned how her husband was expected to heal from such a painful loss.

Grace Makun wrote on her Instagram story:

"Typical yomi and Alex conversation

Yomi: ore how far, your cloth don ready

Alex: ore I Dey come office come fit my cloth

"Plenty insults follows" 😂😩

Few days ago

Yomi: ore your cloth is ready

Alex: no response

Yomi, goes to funeral home to give his friend his final resting well tailored suit

Omoooooooo 💔💔💔💔

Alex how do expect yomi should heal from this loss !!!

This is the hardest job he has ever done ore

No this isn't ok at all ....

Oko mi .... @yomicasual

This past month , especially this week has been the hardest for you . Alex is proud of you and wouldn't have had anyone dress him up , your quest for perfection , going up and about making sure it comes exactly how he would have wanted , you kept on saying to me

"babe Alex go vex for me if that suit no come out well 😔"

You finally felt that sense Of honor to see him looking so dapper in that suit one last time even with so much pain and grieve in your eyes.

Oh my yomi 😔!!! You did it , I'm proud of your strength and courage

we love you soooo much ore

This pain can never go away

💔💔💔💔

Rest in power oreeeee. 🕊️"

People gather to see Alexx EKubo's coffin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video showed how people in Arochukwu, Abia state, gathered to see the coffin that carried the remains of Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Legit.ng