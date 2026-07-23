USCIS announced a major crackdown on immigration fraud via its official X account on July 22, 2026

The agency published a dedicated link inviting members of the public to join the anti-fraud effort

The announcement drew sharp criticism from social media users who questioned the agency's record and methods

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a fresh push against immigration fraud, calling on Americans to support the effort through a dedicated government recruitment portal.

More than 100 visas are reportedly revoked at a US diplomatic mission in North Africa.. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The agency posted the declaration on its official X account, on July 22, 2026, writing: "U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has declared war on immigration fraud. Join our fight." The post included a link directing the public to the portal.

Public Response to the USCIS Announcement

The post quickly attracted a wave of reactions, with many users questioning the agency's commitment and track record.

@Ella0310 challenged the agency directly:

"You are the Fraudsters. Taking people's money and NOT processing their cases."

@AmDarrin framed his concern around political accountability:

"That is great news! Question... Where were and what were you doing about it, under President Biden?"

@josephreyesg pointed to what he described as a gap in enforcement against legal practitioners:

"Really? I did not see that @USCIS or @DHSgov nor @ICEgov @FBI @TheJusticeDept are doing something to fine those law firms that still filing applications illegally or have thousand of cases pending before the court that clients are not eligible for relief. Stop them doing that!"

@DAYDABASS argued that enforcement should begin closer to home:

"Let's start with the easiest catch for ICE Los Angeles. Illegal alien street vendors waiting on every corner making TAX FREE American dollars competing with American businesses. Non permitted, health code violations and more. That to me is frauding the Government not paying tax."

@theolewarskule5 called on the agency to tighten its internal processes:

"Then stop rubber stamping approved on visas and renewals."

@HazelHenri offered a practical suggestion for improving recruitment:

"Drop the 6 week travel requirement for training and more patriots will fill these roles."

@TINATINA2038712 directed her frustration at broader immigration and data policy:

"Meanwhile, you allowed foreign people to replace the American people. Meanwhile you allowed the American jobs we built to be offshored. Meanwhile you allowed every American person data to be exposed to the world."

Trump: 2 reasons US suspended Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump disclosed two security and compliance reasons behind the decision to place Nigeria on a fresh list of countries facing new United States travel restrictions, following the signing of a proclamation that tightens entry rules for nationals of several nations deemed high risk.

The proclamation, signed on Tuesday, December 16, expanded existing US travel controls to cover 15 additional countries, with Nigeria among those subjected to partial restrictions.

Source: Legit.ng