Iyabo Ojo has shared a insight to what she wants in her relationship with her lover Paulo as she says marriage is not on the card for her

In her post, she noted that marriage had been done and busted likewise having kids and raising them

According to her, she said that all she wants now is enjoyment and companionship with the music entrepreneur

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has generated massive reactions from her fans after sharing what she wants from her relationship with her man, Paul Okoye.

The actress, who jetted out of Nigeria a few days ago to be with her lover who marked his birthday and said that all she wanted now was enjoyment and companionship.

According to her, marriage was no longer on her card as she was looking forward to a lifetime of merriment with the music entrepreneur.

Iyabo Ojo lists things she wants from Paulo. Photo credit @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Ojo lists the things she has achieved

Listing the things that she had done and dusted, Ojo, who prayed for a mother-in-law like the late Mohbad's mother said that she has had kids and has raised them.

She noted that those things were done and busted from her bucket list. She also mentioned that she had been married and it was busted.

The mother of two defined her next stage as enjoyment as she added that her happiness was the most important to her.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Ojo on what she is looking forward to. Here are some of the comments below:

@zenzaragold:

"Marriage spoils relationship, things will be going on smoothly, beautiful relationship, the moment you give it a name(marriage) stress sets in."

@adakarl1:

"If I hear say I no wear asoebi for u and my brother eeh."

@iamhormor_leryour2:

"You will not have any reason to cry over children in Jesus name."sup_erion's profile picture

@sup_erion:

"God, I wanna have my kids with my hubby ..raise them with so much love .have their father bedside them.I don't wanna be a baby mama ..I want my children to have a name ...I pray amen."

@ademikejohn:

"Wetin person like u wan go find for Marriage again your children are your marriage!!! Make u and oga Paulo Dey enjoy una self!! Headache for h@ters."

@june_july1234_:

"Your next miss period shall be twins. I just love you. Incase you don't want, wish me the same ma."

@dharmy_kinky:

"One can be married and still enjoy life, it’s just the type of marriage that makes a difference. No to bad marriage."

@phumziebells:

"Only the wise ones will understand this post.'

@6iixgram:

"There's nothing like done and dusted when it comes to raising kids though. It's a forever thing."

@horlaide_omoologo:

"Yes oo you are right ma wetin u dey find for marriage again your kids are grown already na make @its.priscy and @festo_baba marry and start giving you grandchildren with oga Paulo’s children too Otan oo jaiye jo ologofunfun."

Iyabo Ojo appreciates Paulo

Legit.ng reported that Ojo had thanked her lover, Paulo, after they spent quality time together.

The two had spent Christmas together as seen in the video that Ojo posted on social media.

Paulo was seen in an airplane as they both shared their plans for the festive period together.

Source: Legit.ng