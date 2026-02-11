Destiny Etiko has fuelled wedding speculation after sharing lovely pictures she took in commemoration of Valentine’s Day

In one of the photos, she was in a loved-up position with her new man, though she did not show his face

Her pictures generated a series of comments from fans, who congratulated her and the man over their alleged plans

Congratulations poured in for Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko after she shared lovely pictures she took for Valentine’s Day.

The movie star, who visited Senator Ita Giwa a few months ago, posted a collage on her Instagram page ahead of the celebration.

In one of the photos, she was seen in a loved-up position with her new man as they held each other in a warm embrace.

The actress wore a red blouse with a matching headtie to mark Valentine’s Day. Her wrapper also had a touch of red.

Her man wore a cap with Niger Delta attire, while the actress ensured his face was not shown.

Destiny Etiko gushes over Valentine’s Day

In the caption of her post, the actress gushed that her Valentine came early and added a flower emoji for her man.

Fans flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages and expressed excitement over the pictures.

Some noted that they would start planning for the wedding and asked her to announce the date so they could prepare.

A few others who are single jokingly begged the actress not to pepper them ahead of the lovers’ day celebration.

Stanley Ontop congratulates Destiny Etiko

In a post on his Instagram page, movie producer Stanley Ontop shared a new picture of the alleged couple.

He congratulated them and tagged the two, stating that if the actress did not invite him, the alleged husband would.

He went further to create a hashtag for their wedding and insisted that he must be present on the big day.

Here is an Instagram post about the actress below:

How fans reacted to Stanley Onto's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by both Stanley Ontop and Destiny Etiko. Here are comments below:

@meetjaneobi wrote:

"Awwwwww, so cute. Na to run comot from ig till 15th oh before pepper blind my single eyes. Congratulations drama doll."

@stephanieakudoofficial commented:

"Congratulations, momma, this is such a a good news."

@ginakingss reacted:

"2026 bring it on, we’re ready for all the blessings biko, congratulations girl."

@maximilian_demigod shared:

"aahhhhh...am screaming.. right now, congratulations...my drama doll wey no need tramadol to function."

@lizzygoldofficial wrote:

"Congratulations my baby ..we have a wedding to plan."

@okaformiracleopuruiche_ stated:

"Oh chim, who is going to be my Val like this."

Lizzy Gold speaks on fallout with Destiny Etiko

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lizzy Gold celebrated Destiny Etiko’s birthday with a note reflecting on their reconciliation after a two-year fallout caused by gossip in Nollywood. She admitted that she missed Destiny during their estrangement.

The actress praised her beautiful soul, and vowed to avoid gossip-driven conflicts, wishing her friend abundant blessings, joy, and lasting friendship.

