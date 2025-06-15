Nollywood actress Bisola Aiyeola’s daughter, Layla’s 16th birthday, is still making headlines on social media

The movie star posted a video of her daughter’s reaction after she presented her with an iPhone and other gadgets for her birthday

Bisola’s daughter’s reaction became a trending topic after the video went viral, and netizens shared their thoughts on how she behaved

Nigerian actress Bisola Aiyeola’s daughter, Leyla, is making headlines over the way she reacted to her 16th birthday gifts from her mother.

On June 12, 2025, Bisola’s daughter turned the milestone age, and days later, the Nollywood star shared a video showing the moment she presented her daughter with her birthday gifts.

According to the actress, her daughter gave her permission to share the clip showing how she reacted to getting an iPhone on her birthday.

Nigerians gush over Bisola's daughter's reaction to her 16th birthday gifts.

In the clip, Leyla was seated on a sofa when her mother gave her a big red box and told her she was finally giving her a phone. The 16-year-old celebrant expressed her excitement and took her time to open the box. However, its content took her by surprise.

Immediately, Leyla opened the box, the look on her face went from excitement to shock. Bisola’s daughter was in disbelief as she saw a brand new iPhone, Apple headphones, a brand new Apple wristwatch and a case for her new phone.

Leyla looked up at her mother and burst into tears, then immediately started to thank her while crying. According to the celebrant, she was really grateful. Bisola explained that her daughter thought she was going to give her one of her old phones as a gift, or a Samsung she was recently gifted.

Leyla’s display of gratitude in the video warmed the hearts of many social media users. See the sweet video below:

Fans speak on Bisola’s daughter’s reaction to new iPhone

Bisola’s daughter’s reaction to her brand new iPhone and other Apple devices from her mother drew the attention of many netizens. A number of them were moved by the gratitude she expressed:

Veekee_james said:

“Pls i don’t want to cry o😫.”

Mo_bimpe said:

“Awwwww she’s so sweet 🥹Thank you mummy ❤️.”

Nancyisimeofficial said:

“Best Mummy🥹❤️”

Officialosas wrote:

“Awwwww she’s so sweet 💐💐💐.”

Judithaudu said:

“Nothing beats been grateful, you did a great job raising her superwoman @iambisola God bless you Queen ❤️.”

Dhammie_ajolopo said:

“If na me,I go cry too,you go beg me to stop,you know how much be phone now with other amazing gifts,I miss my dad....God bless you momma, I felt her tears.”

Ej_mama_of_ph_ said:

“At that age na one Nokia open and close I been Dey share with my sister o.”

Missamusa said:

“So sweet!!!!!! May God provide for parents to surprise their kids with their heart desires.”

Uk_errand__guru said:

“Very grateful child.”

Mic_hael_praise said:

“The kind surprise wen go make you cry 😭 so funny.”

Iam_luchee said:

“Who cried with me?😭😂”

Felicia_oyekan said:

“See the switch... From laughing to crying in a nano-second 😂.... She looks so pretty.”

Fans react to actress Bisola Aiyeola's daughter's 16th birthday gifts. Photos: @iambisola

How Bisola and daughter hosted AMVCA event

Meanwhile, in 2023, Legit.ng reported that actress Bisola Aiyeola's daughter, Leyla, worked alongside her mum as a co-host for ONGA at the AMVCA Cultural Night held on May 18.

Mother and daughter rocked matching fits as they got to work, with Bisola grinning from ear to ear like a proud mum.

In the video shared by the actress, Leyla interviewed people like TV host Uti Nwachukwu at the event and disclosed that working alongside her mum was the highlight of the event for her.

