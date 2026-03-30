Movie maker Motunrayo has slammed her colleague, Funke Akindele, over her ongoing feud with some people

The actress was seen snubbing her colleagues, Mercy Aigbe and Toyin Abraham, while attending Iyabo Ojo’s movie premiere

Many agreed with Motunrayo’s stance, sharing their opinions online about the actress and the people she is fighting with

Nollywood movie producer Adeboye Motunrayo has now reacted to the feud involving Funke Akindele and some of her colleagues.

The actress was seen ignoring Toyin Abraham, who approached her to greet her at the event. Another video also showed her snubbing Mercy Aigbe, who sat at the same table with her and even shared the stage at some point.

Reactions as movie producer slams Funke Akindele over feud, names those she snubbed. Photo credit@strongand beautifu/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

In a post on her Instagram page, Motunrayo criticised Akindele and pointed out what she described as a flaw in her character.

She is not one to lie to Akindele or flatter her; she prefers to be honest about what she believes is wrong.

The filmmaker added that there is something about Akindele’s character that needs attention, noting that she may not even realise how it is being perceived.

Motunrayo Adeboye shares more about Funke Akindele.

In her video, Motunrayo recalled how an actress’s brother once called Akindele out over her alleged behaviour toward the late Aderounmu Jumoke.

She also mentioned Tobi Makinde, noting how close he once was to Akindele and alleging that she snubbed him during his wedding.

Motunrayo advises Funke Akindele on her character.

Sharing her opinion, Motunrayo urged Akindele to work on her character. She said that kindness and forgiveness do not show weakness, adding that life is already difficult for many people.

Fans advise Funke Akindele over viral video. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindela

Source: Instagram

She also noted that while Gen Z fans may praise her, they may not always tell her the truth.

Motunrayo further appealed to her to calm down and live peacefully with others.

Fans react to Motunrayo Adeboye’s post.

Reacting to her post, some fans agreed with her, saying Akindele should take things easy, as life is fragile. Others suggested that her success in the movie industry may have contributed to her attitude.

They added that this might explain why she appears to be at odds with some people.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Motunrayo's post

Here are comments below:

@invisible_tye shared:

"Which one is she dey win for now? She will always win."

@b_k_drinksnchops stated:

"Moturayo, we know you’re a loyal supporter of Toyin, so please stay in your lane. It’s like you always think you’re an internet judge. I trust Aunty Funke to handle her matters; no need for your input."

@emmaspantry2021 said:

"That Tobi Makinde's own was so painful. That boy served her, eh?"

@kazeemadegboyegakola shared:

"Well done, Motunrayo. Great write-up."

@hammed12688 commented:

"No one is perfect, sha, I think she didn’t know how to hide her feelings, and that Kamo matter is not a replacement, she is mentoring all of them, and she’s not their mother, it won’t be easy."

Funke Akindele reacts to criticism.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress shared a video where she was praying seriously in the Yoruba language.

She was on a movie location with her cast and crew when she decided to pray about her project.

Funke Akindele also went against all the forces that would not allow the project to be a success. However, a fan scolded her for it.

Source: Legit.ng