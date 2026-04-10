Tobi Makinde has opened up about the alleged rift between him and his senior colleague, Funke Akindele, during an interview

The actor granted an interview with BBC Pidgin and shared what happened when Akindele was said to have missed his wedding

What he said about the actress has generated reactions from fans of both thespians on social media

Nollywood actor Tobi Makinde has reacted to rumours that he is at war with his senior colleague, Funke Akindele.

A few months ago, when Makinde and Akindele were at an event, they both snubbed each other as the video circulated online.

Reactions as Tobi Makinde breaks silence on feud with Funke Akindele. Photo credit@tobimakinde/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The two, who were once very close due to Makinde’s role in Jenifa’s Diary, and they trended during the Mercy Aigbe and Akindele feud, as colleagues referenced their relationship in a memo to Akindele.

While granting an interview with BBC Pidgin, Makinde was asked about the alleged rift, and what he said has generated massive reactions among fans.

Tobi Makinde speaks about Funke Akindele

Speaking about the Jenifa star, Makinde noted that his relationship with the actress started on social media and would not end there.

According to him, social media tends to create narratives, as he referred to the actress as “madam.”

Fans share take about Tobi Makinde's interview about Funke Akindele. Photo credit@tobimakinde

Source: Instagram

He explained that there are stages of growth where relationships may appear distant, but Akindele remains one of the people who will always be mentioned in his journey in the movie industry.

Tobi Makinde speaks about his growth

The actor also noted that it was his father who introduced him to acting. According to him, he started at the age of seven after his father introduced him to Tuji Bamishigin, a movie producer.

He further shared some of his challenges, noting that attending auditions and waiting to be called back remain one of the biggest struggles for actors.

Makinde stated that many producers do not follow up despite making promises.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Tobi Makinde's interview

Reactions have trailed the rumour trailing the two actors. Fans shared their observations about the two of them. Here are comments below:

@mzzmocollections reacted:

"Very well said. This is one of the most intelligent response I've seen in recent times to a question that can easily turn chaotic in the industry. You gained my respect."

@officialdeolu commented:

"He may have not ditched the media what is necessarily wrong between them, but choose to intelligently handle it. Even though she might have wronged him in one way or the other, it sticks to his heart and head that she carried him for many years. This is maturity at its peak."

@ayinke1975 said:

"Omo ogbon. Face front dont allow them spoikl your own oo."

@parma50 stated:

"Correct guy-Your head correct. We came to this world differently,and na differently we go. Life goes on."

@mercyobidake shared:

"Intelligent response. Baba see as you frosh."

Tobi Makinde shares how Portable inspired him

In an earlier interview with Legit.ng, Makinde stated that singer Portable had inspired him for his role in A Tribe Called Judah.

He also opened up on how some people perceived him while he was growing his hair for the role and how he responded to those who asked him questions.

Though he played the character of a rascal in the movie, Tobi disclosed that his personality is entirely different from that in real life.

Source: Legit.ng