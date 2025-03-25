Paulo, Iyabo Ojo's lover is set to mark his 58th birthday, and he made a post about it on his Instagram story

In the post, he shared a picture of himself looking at his phone and announced the date he would turn 58

Fans in the comment section of his post reacted to it as they shared their take about the picture he shared with them

Music executive, Paulo Okoye, Iyabo Ojo's lover, is planning to mark his 58th birthday in grand style, and he shared the good news with his fans on social media.

The talent manager, who loves sharing his two cents online, said that he was going to be 58 years in nine days.

Iyabo Ojo's lover shares pre-birthday post.

Source: Instagram

In the post on his Instagram story, he shared a picture of himself looking at his phone in front of the mirror.

What Paulo wore

In it, he was wearing a Calvin Klein undergarment. A black singlet and matching pants from the same designer.

His personal part was bulging out of his pant as he posed for the camera and was smiling too.

Iyabo Ojo's lover speaks about his birthday.

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Paulo's photo

Fans in the comment section were not happy about the photo, they dragged him and disclosed that the internet does not respect grandpas.

Some laughed at him and advised that the picture should be deleted because he was too old for such as a post. A fan even assumed that he wanted to send the picture to Iyabo Ojo, who got her daughter married a few weeks ago, and mistakenly posted it online.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Paulo's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the businessman ahead of his birthday. Here are some comments below:

@digitalvibeswithmamashenkes said:

"That's the body of a normal 58yr old man...nothing wrong wt it pls.....jus as una gen y and gen z dey proud of una body, that's how he's proud of his (especially if he didn't go to gym for muscle build up)...this is normal.guys let him breathe."

@orange_danny said:

"Paulo why you loose guard like this na."

@esther_modella stated:

"Daddy dem nor get respect for Instagram o abeg wear cloth."

@aremorichie1 wrote:

"We don see your Calvin Klein oko queen moda

@cletusb2024 reacted:

"Make VDM no see this post."

@hrh_kingdiamond shared:

"Abi he mistakenly post picture when he wan send to Iyabo Ojo."

@cza_dd commented:

"Why 58 years man with grand children go dey poss with pant boxers in front of a mirror?? Billionaire for that matter. Anyways money nodey buy class. MumU with money na still mumu."

Iyabo Ojo speaks about relationship with Paulo

Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo had shared an insight into what she wanted in her relationship with her lover, Paul Okoye, better known as Paulo.

According to her, marriage was not on the card for her in her relationship with the businessman. She teased her fans to what they should expect from the alliance.

She noted that she was done having kids and raising children. The actress said that all she wanted was enjoyment and companionship.

Source: Legit.ng