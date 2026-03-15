Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the backlash she has been receiving over her relationship with the father of her son, Andre

The mother of one reconciled with her ex-husband after giving her life to Christ, and she has been sharing pictures and moments with him and their son

Her post generated reactions from fans, who shared their opinions about her relationship with her ex-husband

Evangelist Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the criticism trailing her renewed relationship with her former husband, Olakunle Churchill.

The actress forgave her ex-husband after their messy online fight and separation a few years ago. They have since been co-parenting their son, Andre.

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh breaks silence over relationship with Churchill. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh recently shared moments spent with her ex-husband and his family during their son's birthday celebration. However, she was dragged online over her constant posts about him.

Reacting in a new post on her Instagram Story, Tonto Dikeh slammed her critics and thanked God that she was not listening to their rants.

She asked how she was doing too much for the only man who “put a child in her,” referring to their son and his father.

Sharing more, Tonto Dikeh stated that she and Churchill are co-parenting their son, Andre.

Slamming her critics further, she told them that when it is their turn, they should not appreciate their ex-partners the way she is doing.

Tonto Dikeh encourages critics over backlash over relationship with Churchill. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

According to her, her critics would not understand the meaning of having a peace that makes no sense or what co-parenting truly means if she does not show them.

Reactions trail Tonto Dikeh’s post

Reacting, fans threw their weight behind the philanthropist and noted that when she was calling herself King Tonto and celebrating both Father’s Day and Mother’s Day, people still dragged her.

They urged critics to leave her alone so she can enjoy co-parenting in peace, especially as she has been single-handedly taking care of their son.

Here is the Instagram post by Tonto Dikeh below.

Fans defend Tonto Dikeh over post

Reacting to the post, many fans praised her and shared their opinion about her past life and what she had said about her ex-husband in the past. Here are the comments below:

@seeplaceswithada commented:

"She publicly shamed him, so let her publicly praise him. We are here for it."

@zinariyadavis stated:

"She wished herself Father’s Day back in the day, it’s only fair she shares her Mother’s Day with him."

@ibrahimtraorelover4life shared:

"When she was praising herself as the mother and father una dey misyarn. Now she is giving the father of her child credit, una still dey misyarn. Human beings una wahala too."

@ janelaw45 wrote:

"Make Una allow her, shey she publicly shamed him before Abi? It’s good she’s also applauding him publicly."

@theshawtiescorner shared:

"It’s good to healthily co-parent but also learn to respect your co-parent’s marriage."

Rosy Meurer reacts to marriage crisis rumour

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rosy Meurer continued to respond to rumours that her marriage to Olakunle Churchill is troubled over his ex-wife’s recent move.

Tonto Dikeh, the businessman’s ex-wife, recently reconciled with him as they both celebrated their son’s birthday. Many social media users dragged Rosy over her post, noting that her body language suggests she may indeed be troubled.

Source: Legit.ng