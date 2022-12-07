TAMPAN president and veteran Mr Latin has weighed in on the disturbing video of a colleague Akeem Adeyemi, who was injured by area boys in Lagos

Mr Latin revealed meeting was ongoing with the IGP Usman Alkali Baba and other stakeholders to forestall future occurrences

This is coming barely a few hours after Mr Latin was handed a certificate of return as TAMPAN president for a second term

Veteran comic actor Bolaji Amusan popular known as Mr Latin, the president of the Theatre Arts & Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), has reacted to the disturbing video of a junior colleague Akeen Adeyemi, who was injured by areas boys on a set in Lagos state.

Mr Latin in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng expressed displeasure as he condemned the attack.

The thespian added that meetings were ongoing with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, to prevent future occurrences.

In his words:

“We are meeting with the inspector General of police and other relevant stakeholders to forestall future occurrences.”

Mr Latin returns as TAMPAN president for second term

Mr Latin has taken to his social media timeline to display his return certificate as TAMPAN president for a second term.

Sharing his certificate, the actor wrote:

“Return unopposed!!! It’s been God.”

See the post below:

Celebrities, fans congratulate Mr Latin

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

Area boys injure actor Akeem Adeyemi

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola made headlines over a disturbing video of a colleague Akeem Adeyemi she shared on her Instagram page.

The video showed the actor with bloody eyes as Wumi cried out over the manhandling of the actor by street thugs in an area he had gone for a movie shoot.

According to the actress, the area boys had turned a peaceful filming into a bloody scene.

“See what area boys did. To what end. Peaceful filming turned this. Help. Ifako gbagada be precise."

