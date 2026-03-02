Fun videos from Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's A Mother's Love premiere in Lagos have emerged on social media

Prominent figures like former president Obasanjo, Jowi Zaza, Sola Sobowale, among others showed up for the actress

The highlight was the moment Omotola's second daughter surprised her at the venue of the event

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde on Sunday, March 1, 2026, hosted a star-studded premiere for her film A Mother's Love in the Ikoyi area of Lagos state.

Omotola took movie premiere to another level with the caliber of high-class individuals who attended her event.

Omotola Ekeinde Jalade holds premiere for her new movie A Mother's Love in Lagos.

Notable among those spotted in videos from the event that emerged on social media included former President Olusegun Obasanjo, billionaire Jowi Zaza, actresses Sola Sobowale and Ruth Kadiri, former Senator Dino Melaye, and media personality Denrele Edun.

The actress' husband, Captain Ekeinde, was also present to support her.

Omotola Jalade's second daughter surprises her

One of the highlights from the event was the moment Omotola received the biggest surprise of her life from her second daughter, Meraiah.

Meraiah, who wasn’t in the country, flew back to surprise her mother at the premiere.

A viral video showed the moment she walked into the venue, went backstage, where her mother, her elder sister, and the former president were, and greeted them.

Moment Omotola Jalade's daughter surprised her at her movie premiere in Obasanjo's presence trends.

The video showing the moment Obasanjo arrived at Omotola Jalade's movie premiere is below:

A video showing the moment Omotola's daughter surprised her is below:

A video of Jowi Zaza and wife at Omotola's premiere is below:

Reactions as Omotola Jalade's daughter surprises her

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens gushed about the heartwarming moment between the mother and daughter. Others shared their observations about the clip. Read them below:

pamelaoweiphotography said:

"When she hugged the First Lady I thought it was Omotola only to see Omotola later, wow, the resemblance."

rash_ng reacted:

"Sometimes I go jst look comment e be like say na frustrated ppl full comment section now."

mynameisawele said:

"I have watched this thing like 5 times I still don see the “nose” thing you people are talking about."

hargbolarhan10 reacted:

"Why did she raised her nose at the old man tho??"

mautrendbridals_events said:

"Baba is a gentleman. He doesn’t want to step on her cape."

princekadiri_ commented:

"Y’all asking Whats OBJ is doing there, Please it’s Omosexy we’re talking about ,Dangote would’ve come .Sheya Queen."

remember_johnson said:

"lol story never clear,baba don start to the act movie??"

maji96317 commented:

"Some people are genuinely possessed because how can they say omotola’s nose gesture was to Obasanjo.Even a 2 year old can decipher that was for her daughter after surprising he."

Omotola Jalade releases new movie cast

Legit.ng also reported that Omotola Jalade Ekeinde announced the release of her new film titled Mother's Love.

On Wednesday, February 4, 2026, the actress shared a promotional video unveiling the cast for her film, which is set to be released in March. The highlight of the montage showed Omotola in glittering outfits, posing and dancing.

