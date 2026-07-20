Sayo Aluko, a Nigerian writer, shared a detailed reaction to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, expressing deep disappointment at Argentina's conduct on the pitch

Argentina became the first team in World Cup final history to record zero shots on target while accumulating six yellow cards and two red cards across the match

Aluko praised Spain's Rodri as the standout performer of the tournament and singled out 19-year-old Pau Cubarsí for extending Spain's unbeaten run to a record 38 games

Sayo Aluko, a Nigerian writer, took to Facebook in the early hours of Monday, 21 July 2026, to share his unfiltered thoughts on the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, in which Spain defeated Argentina 1-0.

The match, played on Sunday evening, saw Spain claim their fourth World Cup title with a hard-fought victory. Argentina, the defending champions, entered the final as one of the tournament's most talked-about sides, but their performance drew widespread condemnation for being combative rather than competitive.

A writer analyses Spain vs Argentina World Cup final, shares his disappointment. Photo: Facebook/ Sayo Aluko, X/ FIFAWorldCup

Source: UGC

The game ended with Argentina registering zero shots on target across 120 minutes of play, while collecting six yellow cards and two red cards, a record for a World Cup final.

Argentina's Conduct Draws Sharp Criticism

Aluko described Argentina's approach as outright "thuggery," writing that the South American side spent the entire match chasing legs and fouls rather than the ball. He did not hold back, suggesting their behaviour in this final was worse than the notorious roughness associated with Paraguay's infamous display against France in a previous tournament.

His words on his Facebook post read:

"For the first time ever as a football fan, I feel a depth of disappointment that robs me of words. This was a World Cup final, and Argentina had every right to turn up with a defensive approach, even if it was against expectations. But to switch that up and turn up with actual thuggery? So much so that all they chased throughout the game were legs, fouls, and fraudulence instead of the ball and the opponent's net?

"So much so that, for the first time in a World Cup final, they became the first team to record 0 shots on target, yet somehow amassed 6 yellow cards and 2 red cards? This should deeply offend any serious football fan, even if you supported Argentina going into this match. Gosh! That was horrible… I mean, we thought Paraguayans against France were horrible, but these Argentines just made them look like saints."

He also offered a pointed observation about England, arguing that manager Thomas Tuchel had cost his side dearly by adopting an unnecessarily defensive approach in an earlier knockout round, ultimately handing Argentina the opportunity to reach the final in the first place.

Spain's Record Run and Star Performers

For Spain, Aluko reserved nothing but admiration. He credited midfielder Rodri as the single most important player in the Spanish setup throughout the tournament, describing him as a complete midfield presence, solid defensively, commanding in possession, and composed under pressure.

Aluko also offered a personal apology to 19-year-old defender Pau Cubarsí, whom he had initially doubted when Spain's squad was named. Cubarsí's assured performances across the tournament, including a final in which Spain conceded just one goal throughout the entire competition, left the writer comparing him to Italian defensive great Alessandro Nesta.

He closed by highlighting what Spain's extended unbeaten run of 38 games, a new record in men's international football, says about the long-term project Luis de la Fuente has built, noting that most of this squad has been coached together since youth level.

Read Sayo Aluko's full post that sparked the conversation:

Readers React to Spain's World Cup Win

Philip Gunn wrote:

"Spain did not only win the World Cup, they won the WORLD"

Aguwa Nnamdi Peter said:

"0 shots on target for 120 minutes, maybe na Messi Chinwo played against Spain tonight"

Esther Johnson added:

"This is exactly it. I started off by supporting France, but this Spanish team has won my respect through and through. It reminds me that sometimes the seemingly silent ones are often the ones to look out for."

Messi speaks about viral photo

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi spoke about the viral photo of him bathing baby Lamine Yamal during a promotional event in 2007.

Messi admitted that the moment was an insane coincidence and heaped praise on the player Yamal has become and what he means to Barcelona.

Source: Legit.ng