Rita Edochie reignited her feud with Yinka Theisen, calling her out over two failed marriages

The actress defended Yul Edochie and praised May Yul Edochie amid ongoing family drama

The Nollywood star warned Yinka to “stop seeking sympathy online” in a fiery new Instagram post

Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie has reignited her online feud with Yinka Theisen, the ex-fiancée of her nephew-in-law, Linc Edochie.

In her Instagram post, Rita called Yinka “jealous” and “desperate” while defending May Yul Edochie, wife of actor Yul Edochie.

The actress accused Yinka of hypocrisy, claiming she had no moral ground to criticize May after experiencing two failed marriages.

Rita went on to mock Yinka over a supposed private encounter, claiming she once begged for affection “inside shower.”

The actress also stated that the family had long recognized Yinka’s alleged attempts to infiltrate the Edochies for fame and attention.

Her post read in part:

“If you were good, how come you had two failed marriages?” Rita wrote. “You jumped into the Edochie family on a mission, but we saw through it and pushed you under a moving train. Can you imagine the way you were begging him to come take care of you inside shower? Your shame dey shame me. All I see in your outburst is jealousy,” she added. “If not, how can you say Queen May has achieved nothing when her success is glaring?”

The online clash is the latest in a string of controversies surrounding the Edochie family. Just a few days earlier, Rita had described Yinka’s behavior as “disruptive and inappropriate,” accusing her of constantly seeking online validation.

She also warned that the Edochie family would no longer tolerate what she called “retarded individuals” or those who lack integrity.

Read the post here:

Reactions trail Rita Edochie's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@quee_nsabin

"Rinkoko you go hear am . Bring it on, bring it on. You don enter one Chance this time around. Answer mommy Rita and we go bounce on you again"

@ifysunnyeze

"I Love you more everyday 💓 may God almighty continue to bless and preserve you"

@agadamonisolafelicia

"One and only mama Rita, the only weapon fashioned against Yinku and juju."

@monkimanamela:

"Mama Rita wahala for anyone who married through the back door"



@idy_chris_:

"Mummy the Mummy 😍 You are more than enough ma I celebrate you."

@meetyou8120:

"I like how you address yinkolos as Agadi ibe m 😂😂😂. Her ribcage is a mezz bcos she's missing the shower 🚿 knacking."

@me_eldest:

"authentic wife supporting an authentic wife. While the ants infected firewood are wailing endlessly"

@hepatitisbc.herpes_totalcure:

"Give it to her hot hot I love you mama. Yinka dey don chop you throwaway, allow them chop another person"

Rita Edochie fires at May's trolls

Legit.ng previously reported that Rita Edochie slammed social media users trolling May.

She fired at people demanding that May remove Yul Edochie’s surname from her social media pages.

Rita blew hot, noting that May would never do such and would always bear the name.

