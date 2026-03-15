Odira Nwobu is set to be buried as his family has announced plans to lay him to rest in Awka village

The actor passed away last year in South Africa under controversial circumstances, as an autopsy was demanded

Fans asked questions after seeing the details of his burial and the information written on the poster

Nollywood actor Odira Nwobu is set to be laid to rest as his family has announced plans for his burial months after his passing in South Africa.

The actor passed away in South Africa while on an official trip with some of his friends. His death came under controversial circumstances, which led to calls for an autopsy at the time.

Reactions as Odira Nwobu's family announces burial date. Photo credit@odiraonwobu

Source: Instagram

After his passing, a series of videos about what led to his unfortunate and untimely death trended online, and some of his friends also reacted to the sad development.

In a post made by his colleague, Stanley Ontop, the burial poster was shared, which generated reactions online.

Since the poster surfaced online, fans have continued to ask questions about the circumstances surrounding his death and the details included in the announcement.

Details of Odira Nwobu’s burial

According to the information shared by the family, the burial ceremonies will take place in Awka village, where the actor will be laid to rest in his father’s compound.

Activities for the final rites will begin in April with a wake keep scheduled for Friday, April 10. This will be followed by a lying-in-state on April 11.

Fans ask question about Odira Nwobu's burial. Photo credit@odiranwobu

Source: Instagram

The burial service will also take place on April 11 at his father’s compound. The final event, an outing and thanksgiving service, is scheduled for Sunday, April 12.

Since the poster announcing the burial surfaced online, many fans have taken to social media to react, asking questions about some of the details included in the announcement.

Reactions trail Odira Nwobu’s burial poster

Reacting to the development, some fans asked if the late actor was not married, as it was not stated on the poster. They noted that he was described as a son, uncle, and brother and not a father and husband.

Others also wondered why the burial took so long, considering that he was still a young man at the time of his passing. A few also questioned why there would be an outing and thanksgiving service for someone who was not up to 50 years old.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions over Odira Nwou's burial

Here are comments below:

@chioma__rita commented:

"He has a wife and child, who did this obituary?"

@infinity4real04 commented:

"Stanleyontop_news You don rush post the guy now now. Hope say you no go mislead people again say him don wake up cos na your way base on junior pope. Mgbad."

@preshiyke94 wrote:

"Thought he's married and has a child?"

@chrismarce1 shared:

"Haaaa. They never burial him since."

@ririspecialspankling_clean shared:

"Chai iam teary. So is true he is dead and gone."

Content creator blames Odira Nwobu's friends

Legit.ng had reported that a content creator who was also in South Africa when Odira Nwobu passed had provided insight into what contributed to the untimely demise.

The actor passed away in South Africa, and his demise was confirmed by his director in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

The content creator, who spoke about Odira's death, shared videos as evidence, shifting the blame

Source: Legit.ng