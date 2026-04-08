An old interview that Davido granted to Ebuka about the rivalry between the three big artists in Nigeria has resurfaced online

In the recording, he spoke about how people perceive him whenever a fight breaks out between the three Nigerian artists

This comes amid the ongoing fight between Burna Boy and DJ Tunez, with Wizkid also joining forces with his associate

Amid the ongoing feud between singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, and Wizkid’s associate DJ Tunez, an old interview granted by David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has resurfaced online.

A video of DJ Tunez, Burna Boy, and his entourage at a club had surfaced previously, showing the disc jockey being beaten as many people reacted to the clip, sharing their observations and picking sides.

Reactions as O.B.O’s old interview about feud trends amid Burna Boy and DJ Tunez's fight. Photo credit@buranboygranm/@davido/@djtunez

Source: Instagram

In the resurfaced interview, Davido was heard sharing his thoughts on the feud between the three big artists. According to him, people often make him look like the bad guy whenever a fight breaks out among the top three artists.

He added that he is happy for his colleagues, whom he sees as brothers, and questioned how he could be fighting with any of them. Davido explained that one of Burna Boy’s associates told him the singer was upset because Davido posted about himself and Wizkid.

O.B.O speaks about feud between him and other artists. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Davido shares more about the industry feud

The music star noted that no one can gang up against him because he is not fighting with anyone.

He added that any attempt to do so would fail, as he has no intention of backing down.

Reactions to Davido’s old interview

Fans of Davido called out other rivals’ supporters, stating that they are only trying to drag him into the Burna Boy and DJ Tunez's feud. They noted that Davido is always genuine and alleged that it is other artists and their fans who make him seem confrontational.

Some fans also questioned why Burna Boy and Wizkid are now at odds, recalling that they had previously teamed up against Davido.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Davido's old interview about the feud

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video of the singer amid DJ Tunez and Burna Boy's feud. Here are comments below:

@pizza_eater_124 reacted:

"Omo una just dey try hard to join the issue. frog, fans make una rest oooo."

@smallestbarber commented:

"I come dey wonder why Wizkid and Burna boy dey fight because after ginger and ballor D’or."

@_ogidiga shared:

"Can u hear him say he can't lie it's hurt him some times buh....that's just a real man right there saying the truth. I too love this guy."

@the_real_kingtobby wrote:

"Una just wan drag Davido join the matter wey Dey go on.Because him be 001."

@iamtherealallegedly shared:

"I have never said anything bad or discredited anyone,believe 001 when he says that but that obsessed fanbase hate him for being too real and genuine."

Daniel Regha drags Wizkid over Davido

Legit.ng had reported that the media personality had tackled singer Wizkid for insulting his colleague Davido and demeaning his talent.

Wizkid had called Davido a wack singer and described him as a bingo, as he planned to release a song from his upcoming album. Daniel said that what Wizkid did was disrespectful, and added that the Essence crooner was destroying his legacy in a bid to chase clout.

Source: Legit.ng