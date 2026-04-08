The fallout from the nightclub clash deepened after DJs nationwide removed Burna Boy’s songs, as the association insisted the move was temporary

Benny, an aide to Burna Boy, entered the conversation online, questioning the DJs’ decision by pointing to past incidents involving DJ Chicken

The situation quickly drew attention on social media, where fans and critics shared mixed reactions, with some backing the DJs’ move while others accused the association of bias

The clash between Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy and DJ Tunez at Obi’s House nightclub in Lagos has sparked fresh reactions after the Association of Nigerian DJs announced a temporary ban on Burna Boy’s songs.

Legit.ng reported that the group explained that the African Giant's music would be removed from playlists nationwide while investigations continue into the incident that turned physical on Monday night.

Benny criticises Nigerian DJs after Burna Boy’s songs are removed from playlists over clash with DJ Tunez in Lagos nightclub. Photo: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In its statement, the association stressed that all DJs deserve equal respect and urged members to remain professional at events. They also made it clear that discrimination of any kind would not be tolerated within the industry.

Reacting to the decision, Burna Boy’s close ally, Benny, criticised the association for what he described as inconsistency.

He pointed out that DJ Chicken had suffered repeated assaults in Nigeria without any official statement or intervention from the same body.

“That association of nigerian dj’s too funny. them never drop statement once concerning dj chicken o and na him don chop beating pass for this nigeria. bunch of clowns! 😂”

Benny’s comments, shared on X, have added another layer to the ongoing debate, with fans watching closely to see how the matter between Burna Boy and DJ Tunez will be resolved.

Check out Benny's post below:

Netizens react to Benny's defence of Burna Boy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@unbeatablexy said:

"Dj chicken no Dey carry weak cultists up and down like that una female gorilla Instead of that failed artist of a gorilla to enter studio and drop a number song e Dey find where to put em pain We no Dey listen to gorilla voice again mk he enter bush 😂"

@JaijiPrahlad commented:

"Very bias organization. If investigations were to be done fair and square both parties should be blacklisted. Burna's songs off Playlist and the other guy I don't know, maybe prohibited from playing at any gig or something pending investigations. I smell an agenda here."

@FearGodNot6fy wrote:

"When he tweet up and down we no hear anything like Nigerians DJ association, Na clown 🤡 full that Nigeria"

@StCuba1972 reacted:

"If you think chicken is a DJ you can drop statement for him through your page. Chicken is not a DJ or maybe registered one that's we don't dropped statement for him"

@AbBlackGNF said:

"Nigeria people nah too spoil thing but too make things better nah problem they quickly get association too stop playing someone song too help other dj out there seeking for link up or engagement una no fit help them"

Burna Boy’s ally Benny sparks debate after criticising DJs for banning the singer’s songs following clash with DJ Tunez. Photo: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Benny defends Burna Boy over Sophia's claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Benny reacted strongly to claims that Burna Boy promised Sophia Egbueje a Lamborghini in exchange for bedroom favours.

He argued that the singer, who once gifted an aide a Tesla truck, had not bought such a car for his mother, making Sophia's expectations unreasonable.

Benny shared a video of Burna Boy caring for his Lamborghini and continued mocking Sophia in several posts, even using a clip of Minister Nyesom Wike's interview to ridicule her.

Source: Legit.ng