Burna Boy’s aides stepped in after Wizkid criticised their boss online, raising old photos and past connections in a heated exchange that has now drawn even more attention to the ongoing clash

One aide shared a throwback image while another issued a lengthy message, insisting that Wizkid had earlier ties with Diddy

The situation has triggered mixed reactions from fans, with many debating both singers’ actions and bringing up past events that have kept the rivalry in the spotlight

The aides of Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy have reacted strongly after Wizkid mocked their boss over his recent clash with DJ Tunez.

Hours ago, Wizkid had criticised Burna Boy, calling him names and accusing him of attacking DJ Tunez with several men while flaunting a towel linked to disgraced American rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

He went further to describe Burna Boy as a fool and labelled him “Diddy babe”.

Burna Boy's aides remind Wizkid he visited Diddy's house first after singer attacks their boss over DJ Tunez incident. Photo: burnaboygram/benny/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In response, Burna Boy’s aide, Benny, dug up an old photo of Wizkid with Diddy, pointing out that Wizkid had met the disgraced rapper years ago.

Benny posted the image online with a short caption on his X page to remind Wizkid of his own connection.

“Wizkid and Diddy in 2018.”

See Benny's post below:

Another aide, King Manny, took to Snapchat to challenge Wizkid’s version of events.

He dismissed Wizkid’s claim that Burna Boy’s aides attacked DJ Tunez with ten men, insisting that no one touched him apart from a slap.

King Manny accused Wizkid of exaggerating and reminded him that he was the first to visit Diddy’s house, promising to wait until judgment day for the truth to be clear.

“Lol, you don run go tell them na 10 vs 1 lol, pu$$y. Nobody touch you, every video online today na aftermath… Wizkid, do as you like if na you dey talk, I no get problem—Ehn, but na you 1st go Diddy’s house. I’ll wait till judgement day, but you see anybody else no worry na ground them go dey na you go still pay their hospital bills.”

Swipe to see King Manny's full post below:

Netizens react to the posts of Burna Boy's aides

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Anonymo62586801 said:

"Add this to it….. he attended Diddy Party and spent around 1-2 weeks with Diddy. Also don't forget that it was rumored then that Banky W oiled Wizkid in other to give him fame."

@imclean17 commented:

"Wizkid get 5 children. Guess who never born 1? Yeah Towel boy."

@isthatrisks wrote:

"If burna stand for where wizzzy stand.. Diddy for don throw hands around burna body 😭😭😭😂😁😁."

@Ruffyking001 reacted:

"Oloye won Grammy the year him and diddy did it do wat you like with this information."

@thisadewale said:

"When Burna Boy your fave hugged Diddy you can see the closeness, but Wizkid kept his distance at Naomi's party 👀."

@SexyDoyin1 commented:

"See as him hold his own hands? But Burna deh jump am like pikin in china shop🤣🤣🦅."

@powerchibueze wrote:

"This was when Wizkid thought Diddy was pure until he knew his intentions."

Burna Boy aides defend him as Wizkid criticises his actions and references Diddy in heated online exchange involving DJ Tunez. Photo: burnaboygram/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy's aide, Benny, slams the Nigerian DJs Association

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy’s ally, Benny blasted the Association of Nigerian DJs after it placed a temporary ban on the singer’s songs following his clash with DJ Tunez in Lagos.

He criticised the group for inconsistency, pointing out that they failed to react to repeated assaults on DJ Chicken while now taking action against Burna Boy.

Source: Legit.ng