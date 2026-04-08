Seun Kuti has reacted to the ongoing feud between DJ Tunez and Burna Boy in a fiery video online

In the clip, he drags Burna Boy for coming for the disc jockey and claims his behaviour shows that he lacks value

Fans recall the expensive gift Burna Boy gave to Seun Kuti after he criticised him, as they warn him

Nigerian singer Seun Kuti has joined the conversation surrounding his colleague Burna Boy (real name Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu) and Michael Babatunde Adeyinka, aka DJ Tunez.

Burna Boy and his men had allegedly assaulted the disc jockey at a club, after a video of the incident surfaced online and gained attention among fans.

Reactions as Seun Kuti blasts Burna Boy over feud with DJ Tunez. Photo credit@bigbirdkuti/@djtunezx/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Reacting in a fiery video on his Instagram page, Kuti said Burna Boy’s actions showed he lacked value. According to him, arranging for men to attack a fellow African is foolish, and he added that he was not interested in “low vibration.”

Seun Kuti on Burna Boy, DJ Tunez’s feud

Sharing more, the singer, who recently unveiled his mansion, said he had been in DJ Tunez’s shoes before and knows how it feels.

He added that what Burna Boy and his men did did not change anything, as he went on to criticise the singer and his entourage’s unruly behaviour.

Seun Kuti shares take about Burna Boy and DJ Tunez's feud. Photo credit@bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Seun Kuti's video

Fans were divided after watching Kuti’s video. Some supported DJ Tunez over his altercation with Burna Boy, while others reminded viewers of the expensive necklace Burna Boy had gifted Seun Kuti some time ago.

Fans also recalled the past feud between Kuti and his colleague Wizkid, highlighting how long they had clashed online, and called on him to refrain from commenting on issues he was not directly involved in.

Many compared the situation to DJ Tunez’s relationship with Wizkid, noting the history of public disputes.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Seun Kuti's new house

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the video, and many shared their observation about the singer's utterance.

@milkyman reacted. :

"He has started again. His supporters will not advise him to stay out of other people's business, oh, but when Burnaboy responds to him now, you'll see his nonsenical fans coming to say rubbish!

@chijioke_jame1212 reacted:

"See boss, I no suppose put mouth buy no be Burnaboy shout axemen."

@lucy_oyewusi shared:

"Now I love this man."

@___dimmaberry commented:

"Okay, someone is now spitting facts. God bless you, sir."

@cynteeah__ wrote:

"Thought he had given him a necklace."

Seun Kuti speaks on missing Davido's wedding

Legit.ng also reported that Seun Kuti described how he felt after Davido did not invite him to his traditional wedding in June.

He commented on his colleague drinking with 100 people at New Afrika Shrine, yet he was left off the wedding guest list.

Seun Kuti also spoke about why his music does not trend and listed ways he is better than his late icon father, Fela Kuti.

Source: Legit.ng