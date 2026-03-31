Iyabo Ojo's The Return of Arinzo has continued to make waves on social media following the series of dramas that trailed the event

While some celebrities snubbed one another, a heartwarming clip showed the moment Rita Dominic arrived at the event

The highlight was how the veteran actress was welcomed by the trio of Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele, and Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic was also one of the prominent figures from the movie industry who attended Iyabo Ojo's The Return of Arinzo premiere in Lagos on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

A viral video captured the heartwarming and standing reception Rita received from peers like Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele, and Mercy Aigbe.

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic shows support for Iyabo Ojo's The Return of Arinzo premiere. Credit: iyaboojofespris/ritadominic/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Upon her arrival at the event, Rita was received by the host, Iyabo. She also approached Funke and Aigbe's table with the duo already standing to hug her, before she was led to her seat.

The heartwarming reception the veteran actress received contrasted with how Toyin Abraham was snubbed by Funke at the same event.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the snub escalated to social media with Toyin taking action by unfollowing Funke, who also reciprocated, sparking reactions, with fans and colleagues in the movie industry taking sides.

Mixed reactions trail how Rita Dominic was hosted at Iyabo Ojo's premiere. Credit: ritadominic

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele, and Mercy Aigbe stood up to welcome Rita Dominic is below:

Comments about Rita Dominic's reception

Reacting, some netizens shared diverse comments as they compared Rita Dominic's heartwarming reception to how Toyin Abraham was treated.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

HANDINO_ said:

"Aurazz and Steeze is expensive not everybody can afford it."

Oolah_Ola said:

"Rita Dominic is not anyone of them's mate industry wise...none. if Genevieve, Stephanie Okereke Linus visited I expect them to do the same or something similar... Dem no be mate at all... This isn't about see finish it is able due respect."

MillsFlamzy said:

"Too much access brings insult. Sometimes learn to stay in your lane and shut up. Toyin needs to learn to stay in her lane and build that class and respect she’s looking for."

EBona69 wrote:

"It's a very big insult to compare Rita to that Toyin abi Doyin. Ebubeb Obio is bigger than Toyin."

olajumokeokenla said:

"The way she carried herself."

oloforo said:

"She's not part of them literally So she big for their eyes. Dem don see each other finish for yoruba industry."

nno4Chi commented:

"Funke appeared on tv (I Need To Know) as a major act about same time as Rita in 1998. However Rita was first to star in a Nollywood film same 1998. In this game, it’s about charisma, poise, intentional scarcity. Rita has got all."

Iyabo Ojo breaks silence amid snub at her premiere

Legit.ng previously reported that Iyabo Ojo spoke out following the drama involving her colleagues Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham at her movie premiere.

Despite the tension between the two actresses, Iyabo chose to focus on gratitude, penning a heartfelt note to celebrate the success of her movie launch.

In her message, Iyabo expressed deep appreciation to everyone who contributed to the event’s success.

Source: Legit.ng