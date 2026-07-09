The Trump administration has initiated a major federal probe into H-1B and PERM visa fraud, labor traficking, and worker displacement

Labor Department Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito confirmed that dozens of subpoenas have already been served

The crackdown targets fraudulent placements in the tech and medical sectors across California, New York, and Illinois

The Trump administration has escalated its crackdown on employment-based immigration, launching its first major investigation into widespread fraud, labor traficking, and the displacement of American workers within the H-1B and PERM visa programs.

The sweeping operation marks a major step forward in the federal government’s expanding anti-fraud campaign.

Trump signs a series of executive measures targeted at restructuring high-skilled foreign labor programs. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

U.S. Department of Labor Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito announced that federal investigators have already begun issuing dozens of subpoenas to entities suspected of abusing the high-skilled visa pipelines, Fox reported.

According to D'Esposito, the multi-agency probe is targeting systemic manipulation that goes far beyond simple paperwork violations, with evidence linking certain foreign labor recruitment operations to international cartels and human traficking networks.

Human traficking and worker displacement targeted

While H-1B visas are legally designed to allow U.S. employers to temporarily hire highly skilled foreign professionals in specialty occupations, federal watchdogs warn that the system is heavily exploited by bad actors.

Authorities emphasize that the current fraud schemes are putting Americans at risk in vital domestic sectors.

The Inspector General noted that investigators are tracking fraudulent visa placements not just in traditional corporate or technical roles, but inside medical facilities and doctors' offices, potentially placing unqualified personnel in critical care environments.

The investigation is heavily focused on states with the highest density of specialized foreign labor applications, specifically California, New York, and Illinois.

The tech sector remains the primary user of the high-skilled visa framework, traditionally accounting for roughly 60% to 70% of all new H-1B applications.

The administration stated that the ultimate goal of the operation is to protect domestic labor markets and ensure hard-working American citizens are not displaced by foreign workers who game the application systems or lack the required professional qualifications.

An investigation has been launched to uncover those committing visa fraud. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Legal pushback on visa changes

The launch of the massive fraud probe closely follows a significant legal setback for the administration’s immigration agenda.

Last month, a federal judge struck down a newly proposed White House policy that would have required U.S. employers to pay a hefty $100,000 fee for each H-1B visa application submitted.

The court ruled that the administration had exceeded its executive authority by attempting to implement what effectively amounted to an employment tax, a financial measure that only the U.S. Congress has the constitutional power to authorize.

Despite this legislative hurdle, the Department of Labor’s aggressive issuance of subpoenas indicates that executive enforcement and fraud investigations will continue to expand independently of fee restructurings.

Trump: Why US suspended Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump disclosed two security and compliance reasons behind the decision to place Nigeria on a fresh list of countries facing new United States travel restrictions, following the signing of a proclamation that tightens entry rules for nationals of several nations deemed high risk.

The proclamation, signed on Tuesday, December 16, expanded existing US travel controls to cover 15 additional countries, with Nigeria among those subjected to partial restrictions.

Source: Legit.ng