A viral clip captured a tense moment between Peller and his lover, Jarvis, during a live stream

The couple were on their way to Iyabo Ojo’s movie premiere when an incident occurred between them and the man’s mum

Fans and netizens who came across the clip made several observations about the couple

A video making waves online has captured a tense exchange between popular content creator Peller and his partner, Jarvis, during a live-streaming session on their way to a major film premiere.

The clip, which quickly gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), shows Peller seated between Jarvis and his mother while en route to the premiere of The Return of Arinzo, produced by Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo.

A video of Jarvis and Peller went viral on their way to Iyabo's movie concert. CCredit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

The highly anticipated event took place on March 29, 2026, at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, ahead of the film’s nationwide cinema release on April 3.

The premiere drew a star-studded crowd, including Femi Adebayo, Muyiwa Ademola, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Biola Adebayo, Omowunmi Dada, Hilda Baci, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Eniola Badmus, Kiekie, Segun Johnson, Toke Makinwa, Priscilla Ojo and her husband Juma Jux.

Other notable figures such as Funke Akindele, Fathia Williams, Mercy Aigbe, Mo Abudu, Pretty Mike, AY Makun, Odunlade Adekola, Rita Dominic and Florence Ita-Giwa were also in attendance.

However, attention shifted online to the viral video showing Jarvis visibly upset with Peller for allegedly giving more attention to his mother during the live session.

The situation appeared complicated by a language barrier: Peller is fluent in both English and Yoruba, while Jarvis does not fully understand Yoruba, and Peller’s mother reportedly does not understand English.

This left Peller caught in the middle, as he translated between the two.

In the clip, Jarvis challenged Peller to imagine how he would feel if the roles were reversed, suggesting he would not tolerate being sidelined in favour of her parent.

Peller, who was recently chased out of Alake's palace, relayed Jarvis’ comments to his mother, who dismissed the concerns and told him to ignore them.

The incident has sparked widespread debate online, with many weighing in on relationship dynamics and the delicate balance between family and romantic partners.

Adding to the conversation, Peller’s mother drew attention for her outfit choice, as she appeared in a winter jacket at the glamorous premiere, prompting mixed reactions from viewers.

Watch the video below:

Peller and Jarvis trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Moweyyyy184273

I just hope it’s content bcs why she go dey crashout."

@Deji2595 said:

"I go Dey with my mama, one girl go Dey crash out for me….. Wahala wa oooo."

@ogheneminehhhhh said:

"Women be women problem pass."

@Officia_kingbee said:

"Wetin dey happen for here self."

Jarvis reacts after Peller’s focus on his mother. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller begs fans for help over Jarvis

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording, Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

Source: Legit.ng