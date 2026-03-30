Mercy Aigbe has reacted to the snub she received from her colleague, Funke Akindele, at Iyabo Ojo’s movie premiere

In a video shared on her Instagram page, she spoke about personal growth and how many people will never understand her or her actions

Her remarks sparked a series of reactions from fans, who shared their opinions about both her and her colleague

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has reacted to the snub she received from her colleague, Funke Akindele, at the premiere of Iyabo Ojo’s movie.

Ojo hosted the premiere of her film, which was attended by many friends and colleagues. At the event, Aigbe was snubbed by Akindele, who sat at the same table.

Reactions as Mercy Aigbe breaks silence on feud with Funke Akindele, shares cryptic video. Photo credit@mercyaigbe/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Even when Akindele took the stage, the two did not acknowledge each other, each looking the other way.

In a post on her Instagram page, the actress who lost properties to an inferno last year shared a video discussing growth. She noted that not everyone would understand her evolution.

The actress explained that growth requires people to move beyond the new aspects of their lives—things that others may still struggle to accept.

Mercy Aigbe shares more about growth.

In her video, Aigbe emphasised that the hardest part is not changing, but having others accept your evolution.

Funke Akindele continued to trend over attitude at move premiere. Photo credit@funkejenniferakindele

Source: Instagram

She added that people should not be bothered if others don’t understand them, but should continue becoming who and what they want to be.

She also reflected on losing properties in a fire last year, underscoring the importance of personal progress despite challenges.

Fans react to Mercy Aigbe’s video.

Fans applauded the mother of two for her insightful video, calling her affectionate names and joining her in sending cryptic messages to those at odds with her. They noted that Aigbe has shown clear progress, and they admired her growth.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Aigbe about growth. Here are some comments below:

@alvinoflagos__official reacted:

"Speak to me mom. This is very apt, let them know too, ma."

@mcjblazedwfc stated:

"You no dey follow toyin talk at all just because of small thing wey i talk she run give me blocking straight ."

@faty__96 commented:

"The wisdom in these words. Real growth is a lonely road sometimes, but watching you evolve so gracefully is the ultimate motivation. And can we talk about this glow?"

@triplekaysboutique shared:

"Absolutely true!!!! You're fine like tomato, Jos."

@tobiecollectibles stated:

"Wisdom too full your head, ma’am …beauty with brains."

@esther_comic shared:

"I choose right, love you, my big sis."

Mercy Aigbe shows off in-law.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress had celebrated a family member of her husband, who graduated from law school a few months ago.

The actress shared lovely pictures of the lady who had been schooled abroad. In her post, she showered her with sweet words, called her a darling, and stated how proud she was of her. Her husband also thanked God for the lady.

Source: Legit.ng