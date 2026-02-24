Nkechi Blessing narrated a recent incident where a restaurant guest attempted to film her and her partner secretly

The actress stated she is committed to enjoying her relationship with her new partner, far away from the "noise" of social media

The movie star warned that any future attempt to take unsolicited photos or videos of her man would result in the destruction of the recording device

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has issued a firm warning to fans and the public over secretly recording her and her partner during outings.

The movie star took to her Instagram page with a public service announcement, explaining why she has deliberately kept her current relationship away from social media.

In the video shared online, the actress made it clear that she is in a happy relationship but has chosen to keep it private.

“I am in a very happy relationship now, but I seriously do not want it anywhere on the internet,” she said.

According to her, she and her partner are enjoying their love life quietly and intentionally staying off the spotlight. She stressed that while she understands she is a public figure, her partner is not seeking that level of exposure.

The actress recounted how a recent outing nearly crossed the line.

She revealed that she was at a restaurant with her man when a lady allegedly began recording them secretly. She said one of the waitresses alerted her to the situation.

Rather than ignore it, the actress said she walked up to the lady and addressed her politely.

“I said, ma’am, I find it very disrespectful of you making videos of me and my man without our consent,” she explained.

She added that if the lady wanted a photo or short video, she could have approached her directly.

“Yes, I am a public figure. If you wanted a picture, walk up to me. I don’t bite,” she said.

Nkechi warned that she would not tolerate anyone taking unsolicited photos or videos of her and her partner again.

“You trying to take an unsolicited picture and videos of me and my man, I wouldn’t take that,” she said firmly.

She went further to caution that the next person who attempts such may face consequences.

“The next time you see I and my man outside, please keep your phones. Because guess what? I will break it,” she declared.

The actress added that her partner prefers to stay off the internet and is not ashamed to be seen with her publicly. However, she believes it is unfair for strangers to decide when and how their moments should be shared online.

Watch the post here:

