Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has encouraged women to prioritise financial independence over marital status, stating that being single does not reduce a woman's value

The actress shared her message on Instagram, emphasising that economic stability gives women personal freedom and the ability to make informed life decisions without restrictions

Her statement sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans agreeing that money is essential, while others argued that both marriage and financial security are important

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has urged women to place financial independence above marital status, explaining that money gives freedom and options in life.

She explained that being single does not reduce a woman’s worth, but poverty can limit her ability to make decisions and live freely.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday tells women that poverty takes away their choices, while being single does not reduce their value or worth. Photo: nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

The actress used her Instagram page to share the message, pointing out that women should not allow society to push them into thinking marriage is the only measure of success.

Instead, she encouraged them to focus on building financial strength, which she described as the real source of confidence and stability.

“Woman to woman, you should be more afraid of being poor than being unmarried. Singleness doesn’t take away your worth, but poverty can take away your choices.”

Her words showed the importance of economic stability, noting that financial security is what allows women to stand firm and make informed choices without fear or dependence.

Nkechi Blessing emphasised that wealth is not just about comfort but about having control over one’s life and future.

The actress reminded women that personal freedom comes from financial strength, and that poverty can easily strip away opportunities that would otherwise be available.

Read Nkechi Blessing's post below:

Nigerians react to Nkechi Blessing's advice

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@chichi_empire15th said:

"3 most important things in life 1 God 2 good health 3 money 💰 have a wonderful day shalom ✌️❤️"

@chef_ivyjones1 commented:

"My darling, both of them are very necessary…😂😂 I go lie for you??"

@kelechicasmir wrote:

"Both marriage and money is very important in everyone's lifestyle"

@iamkingdinero1 reacted:

"Take this advice seriously o , cause nó jolly for poor sugar mummy o so make that cash Queens so that even as marriage nó come you can still enjoy for old age"

@techdjkella said:

"Hmmm all these PR against marriage these days, what's going on???"

@theo_leo0711 commented:

"And that's on a 💯...because any sensible human should fight for their survival first before thinking of any other thing"

@sarah_stanleey wrote:

"You are first human, before you're a woman. Money is a NEED marriage is a want."

Nkechi Blessing Sunday's statement about poverty and marriage sparks mixed reactions among fans on social media. Photo: nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing criticises men over body shaming

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Nkechi Blessing called out men over their treatment of women with curvy bodies, especially those who undergo cosmetic surgery.

The actress shared her thoughts in a video while reacting to conversations about Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica's death after a reported cosmetic surgery complication.

Nkechi Blessing criticised men who publicly tell women to love themselves while allegedly being the same people who bully women about their bodies until they feel pressured to undergo procedures like BBL.

Source: Legit.ng