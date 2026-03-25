A female National Service Youth Corps (NYSC) member shared her experience at an interview and how she missed a N220k job offer

She mentioned what happened during the open interview, which had about 12 candidates and practical sessions

Netizens who came across the video reacted as the lady mentioned the mistake that made her miss out on the opportunity

A National Service Youth Corps member came online to share how she missed out on a job opportunity.

She mentioned that the job offer came with a N220,000 monthly salary.

Corps Member Who Lost N220k Job Offer Mentions 1 Mistake She Made During Interview, Advises People

Source: TikTok

NYSC member misses out on job offer

Identified as @finathy1 on TikTok, she said she knew a lot about the job but made a mistake at the interview stage.

She stated that she found out that she did not prepare enough, compared to other candidates for the job.

The lady partly said:

“I was so excited because I knew the job and knew what I was going to do. If they ask me about experience, I knew I had something to offer. When I got there, we were like 12 and it was an open interview - practical section and theoretical session.

“My guy, that was when I found out that even though you know the job, its not enough. They are people burning midnight candle. People are learning.”

She captioned the video:

"TikTok please show this video the serving corp member and soon to be corp members. It is important as young people to continue sharpening your skills, upgrade if you can, dont just stay stucked at what you knew 5years ago because in the years to come it might no longer be relevant to the job market.

"I pray that we shall all be prepared when opportunities come knocking. Amen."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as corps member loses N220k job offer

Ife said:

Thisss. Never stop learning. You’ll think you’re just a fresh graduate but you would be shocked at how fully loaded others are. I graduated in 2024. And I have almost 5 years experience in my field plus even certifications. I’m not even done with Nysc yet but I’m no longer entry level

Mr Light said:

one of the worst things that can happen to someone is when opportunity meets u unprepared, omo in some scenario, u might even spend ur lifetime regretting it

samuel uche said:

opportunity meets preparation. Even when you know the job is not enough, you need to keep learning and be the master in your craft. your facial looks is beautiful.

thatgirlbyob said:

This happened to me I was not done with my Nysc yet so I was so chill and turn down a job 5 months after nysc I am still looking for a job

Oluwatomi said:

I kept postponing my portfolio almost finished it before going to camp people kept asking where’s your portfolio immediately I got back I finished and immediately they ask I’m eager to share. The word opportunity meet preparation. Ain’t a joke."

Corps Member Who Lost N220k Job Offer Mentions 1 Mistake She Made During Interview, Advises People

Source: Depositphotos

In a related story, a corps member who didn't spend his NYSC allowance for 12 months gave it to his parents.

Corps member starts business with allowance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an ex-corps member who saved her N77,000 NYSC allowance for 12 months has started her foodstuff business and rented a shop.

She showed off her new shop, and people were marvelled by how she arranged the provisions and food items in her shop.

Many who came across the video shared their surprise after seeing how full the shop was and calculating the total allowance.

Source: Legit.ng