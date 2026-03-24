A scene from Love in Every Word has resurfaced amid Bambam and her husband, Teddy A’s, marriage crisis

The actress acted alongside Uzor Arukwe as husband and wife, with a bedroom scene in the movie

Their performance has stirred reactions among fans, who shared their thoughts about the two amid Bambam’s marriage troubles

Reality show star Bambam, whose real name is Oluwabamike Olawunmi, continues to trend amid her marriage crisis.

The actress and her husband, Teddy A, had unfollowed each other online and have been posting lone pictures on special occasions, including Valentine’s Day.

Reaction trail bedroom scene of Bambam, Uzor Arkwe amid actress' marriage crisis Photo credit@uzorarukwe/@bambambestowed

Source: Instagram

Teddy A later shared portraits of the women in his life, but Bambam’s image was not included, sparking speculation that she had moved out of their marital home.

Despite the rumours, the couple has remained silent about the state of their marriage.

A video circulating online shows a content creator sharing a favorite scene from "Love in Every Word", featuring Bambam and Uzor Arukwe in a bedroom scene.

In the clip, Uzor Arukwe’s character, suspecting his wife, picks up a midnight call around 3 a.m.

He scolds the caller for disturbing his wife and dragging her about, not returning calls. The two actors were seen cuddled under the duvet as husband and wife, a scene that drew strong reactions from fans.

Fans praise Uzor Arkwe over acting skills. Photo credit@uzorarukwe

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail Bambam and Uzor Arukwe

Fans praised Bambam and Uzor’s acting skills, with many saying the shared scene was a reason they decided to watch the movie again.

Some noted that the acting felt very real, as both actors were married at the time.

Earlier, when rumours about Bambam and Teddy A’s marriage circulated, the reality star flaunted her wedding ring at an event to silence naysayers.

Recall that Arukwe was linked to the alleged crash of Bambam and Teddy A's marriage because of the movie they acted together.

The actor reacted to the rumour a few months ago and vowed to sue a critic who made comments about him and the actress.

Here is the Instagram video of Bambam and Uzor Arukwe below:

Reactions over Bambam and Teddy A

Reacting, fans of the movie stars shared their thoughts on the two lovers in the film. They praised their acting and the way they portrayed their roles. Here are some comments:

@penae1956 commented:

"This was the best movie they made together... All the others remember if you don't have anything nice to say, keep quiet."

@duchessangy stated:

"This scene gave me so much joy."

@ motunrayo. Fadipe shared:

"Sincerely, I love the boldness and defense."

@nanaesidoreen said:

"The movie is so real."

@maggiealike wrote:

"Uzor is a real comedian, the guy is just too good."

Lady delivers a gift box to Bambam

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a businesswoman treated Bambam to a pleasant surprise by giving her a gift box.

The actress had remained on the lips of many Nigerians following her role in the trending movie Love in Every Word.

The lady captured Bambam's heartwarming reaction when she was handed the gift box, and it melted hearts.

Source: Legit.ng