Pastor Bolaji recently spoke about meeting BBO’s secret wife and described her in glowing terms

BBO hinted at his private marital life through recent social media posts, leaving fans curious

The singer’s relationship has been a topic of discussion online, as many fans try to figure out more about it

Pastor Bolaji Idowu gave fans a glimpse into the personal life of popular gospel singer Bakare Boluwatife Oluwatobi, popularly known as BBO.

The cleric revealed that he had met BBO’s wife, who has not yet been publicly introduced, and described her as an “amazing person”.

The internet is buzzing after Pastor Bolaji talks about BBO’s unknown marriage. Credit: @bolajiid, @offocialbbo

Source: Instagram

He went on to share the joy he felt during their meeting.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that BBO whose real name is Bakare Boluwatife Oluwatobi dropped a hint about his marital status following recent pictures he shared on social media.

On Monday, March 23, 2026, BBO shared pictures from a hangout with colleagues. However, some eagle-eyed netizens were quick to spot a ring on his finger, fueling rumours that he had gotten married in private.

Recall that in 2025, Legit.ng reported that BBO could be walking down the aisle in 2026 as he confirmed he is in a relationship.

BBO, who was among the guest ministers at the 2025 edition of the Young Ministers Retreat (YMR) led by Pastor Daniel Olawande, made his relationship status public at the event.

A video shared by Christian blogger Sonoftheprophet showed the moment P. Daniel prophesied about the singer, known for his hit songs My God and Iranlowo, attending the event with his wife next year.

"You will come next with your wife, that doesn't mean he is available," the cleric said in the video, stirring a reaction from BBO, who nodded in affirmation that he is in a relationship.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that BBO, alongside veteran musician Yinka Ayefele were called out by folk lore singer Beautiful Nubia over melody theft accusation.

Netizens react to details about BBO's wife

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chriz_apparel said:

"So Una think say the ring on his finger is for fashion??? Awwwn sorry waiting singlets 😂😂😂."

gospel_gist_official said:

"AHHH SINGLE SISTERS HOW UNA DEY NA😂😂😂."

impeccable_danny said:

"Really grateful to God for BBO. I remember BBO humble beginnings in Global harvest church Ago-iwoye."

omorewahairwig said:

"Many are really hoping on him o😂😂😂sorry to disappoint them."

loveth_chiemeka said:

"No wonder I saw a ring on his finger at NLP'26. I've never really noticed the ring before."

ble.isy said:

"I've been seeing him with ring and I suspected that,God bless his home."

the_ngoy_bloodline said:

"Another stab in the heart 😭😭."

incredible_lola said:

"Am sure say the wife don get belle lolzzz na so them hide am."

gospel_gist_official said:

"Omo BBO didn't let anyone know ooo."

ayoprevail sid:

"Ehn ehn bbo don marry keh waoh 😍😘 congratulations to him."

Pastor Bolaji shares details about BBO’s unknown spouse. Credit: @officialbbo

Source: Instagram

BBO surprises female fan

Legit.ng reported that BBO made waves on social media over a female fan's reaction to seeing him at an event.

The video circulating on social media showed the moment a female fan lost her cool as BBO, made a surprising entrance into the venue of the event, singing his hit songs.

In the video, the fan could be seen overwhelmed with excitement after the singer unexpectedly showed up to surprise her. She ran from the front seat where she was to meet the gospel singer as other people at the event tried to calm her.

Source: Legit.ng