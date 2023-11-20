Actress Omowunmi Ajiboye has written to clear the air about her alleged romance with Mc Oluomo

In a long note on Instagram, she noted that Oluomo is her benefactor and all her group members can testify to it

She also acknowledged her actor husband for keeping quiet about their relationship despite the backlash he had received

Nollywood actress Omowunmi Ajiboye has responded to naysayers who alleged that she is having a secret affair with Muslilu Akinsanya, aka Mc Oluomo.

Owowumi Ajiboye opens up on romance with Mc Oluomo. Photo Credit.@omowunmiajiboye

Source: Instagram

The actress just had a befitting burial for her mother and decided to acknowledge those who stood by her for the event. She posted a picture of her husband, Segun Ogungbe, Mc Oluomo and K1 De Ultimate, who became a Member of the Order of Niger in 2022 and thanked them in different posts on Instagram for their contributions to the ceremony.

However, it was rumoured that she was no longer with her husband but now dating Oluomo because of the acknowledgement.

This development is coming after Legit.ng had written that the actress gushed over her husband as he backed their baby last year, but rumour mongers insisted all is not well in her paradise.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Omowunmi says she single-handedly gave her mother a befitting burial

In the post, the actress noted that she raised the money she used to celebrate the life and times of her mother, which was why it took her seven to years to achieve. She noted that Oluomo, who is a philanthropist, assited her.

Ajioye further stated that the money Mc gave her was to give her group, Connecting Grassroots Initiative, a grand reception at the event. She added that Mc is the pioneer of CGI, which is why she used to appreciate him anytime he helped her.

See the post here:

Eniola Badmus calls out Wunmi Ajiboye

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Nollywood actress Badmus called out her colleague Ajiboye, but she did not state what happened between them.

The actress gave Ajiboye a stern warning and asked her to respect herself. Badmus noted that she was tired and did not want Ajiboye to see her drama.

Fans of the two actresses started speculating that the call-out was about a debt Ajiboye had refused to pay to her colleague.

Source: Legit.ng