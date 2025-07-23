Yemi Solade has boasted about his acting career, drawing comparison between himself and Pete Edochie, he reminisced about his early days

In a video, Solade revealed that he began acting at the age of 17 and represented Nigeria at Festac '77, a significant cultural event

Fans disagreed with him and reminded him of the iconic film Things Fall Apart, pointing out that Edochie’s contribution far outweighs his own

Nollywood actor Yemi Solade, known for his work in the Yoruba movie genre, has shared his thoughts on the movie industry during a recent interview.

Reflecting on his early career, he revealed that he began acting at a very young age and took the opportunity to mention the person he believes shot the first video in Nigeria.

Yemi Solade brags about his acting career. Photo credit@yemisolade/@peteedochie

Source: Instagram

According to Solade, he was a senior to veteran actor Pete Edochie, who celebrated his 78th birthday a few months ago.

While acknowledging that Edochie might be older, Solade confidently stated that, in terms of acting experience, he was Pete Edochie’s senior.

Yemi Solade also claimed that he was just 17 years old when he represented Nigeria at Festac '77, adding that he has now been in the movie industry for 48 years and is still going strong.

Yemi Solade speaks about veteran actors. Photo credit@yemisolade

Source: Instagram

Solade speaks about the first video in acting

Solade also addressed the question of who shot the first home video in the Nigerian movie industry, naming Ade Ajiboye as the pioneer.

The actor who slammed his colleagues a few months ago clarified that Ajiboye is still alive, and acknowledged other notable figures, including Muyideen Aromire, for their contributions.

Solade emphasized that Yoruba movie practitioners were more focused on acting than promoting themselves in the media, which led to misunderstandings about who should be credited with pioneering the home video industry in Nigeria.

See the Instagram video here:

What fans said about Solade's video

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of the veteran actor. They took sides and decided to lecture the Yoruba actor about what happened in the movie industry. Here are some comments below:

@duchemillz commented:

"Things fall apart was in 1971, how did he started acting before Pete Edochie tho."

@eneonoja commented:

"Everybody grace different. You can carry yourself up without talking someone down . Weather you acted in 1960 o , you acted in 1920 , your legacy should speak for you . Most important thing is both men quite achieved a lot and are recognized in the industry , that alone is okay . Please let's move on."

@hongkonmg_chief shared:

"Stop saying rubbish about Peter edochie isn't your mate."

@crzyptreatng wrote:

"Yemi solade is solid. Super educated and talented. Finest 65YO. Love the way he owns his age with pride. God bless our veterans."

@charlesinojie stated:

"Unapologetically indisputable."

@f.r.e.d65 shared:

"One thing I'll forever love about this man is extremely intelligent and sound."

Pete Edochie celebrates Manchester

Legit.ng had reported that the veteran actor was happy about Manchester City's performance.

He went ahead to predict that his team, Manchester United, will partake in the coming UEFA game as he asked people to quote him.

The veteran lamented that his team cant play without taking anything home

Source: Legit.ng