Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's husband, Matthew Ekeinde, has marked his 56th birthday which is the same day as their wedding anniversary

He shared a picture collage of how they met 30 years ago and got married when he was 28 years and the actress was 18

He also shared how they had their four children who came as a result of the love between the two of them

Captain Matthew Ekeinde, husband of Nollywood screen goddess, Omotola Ekeinde is happy to be celebrating his 56th birthday which is the same date as their 28th wedding anniversary.

He made a picture collage of the lovely memories shared by the family and how they met and he proposed to her 30 years ago.

According to him, he was 28 when he married her in a private wedding on a plane while she was 18 years old.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's hubby marks 56th birthday on their 28th wedding anniversary. Photo credit @captianekeinde

Captain Ekeinde shares how they had children

In the lovely collage, the pilot noted that after they got married, they had their first child, a girl. Princess.

He also mentioned that he got enticed by his wife and they had a son, Matthew. He was later loved by his wife and they had another child, a girl known as Merian.

Captain Ekeinde also noted that he got so much love from his wife and they had another son.

Ekeinde thank God

In the collage, he thanked God for his blessings over his family. He also stated that all his four children are now beautiful graduates.

He added that they are 28 years strong.

Omotola and her husband are the most admired celebrity couple in the entertainment industry. The actress once shared the secret of her happy marriage when her union clocked 27 years ago.

They have also not ceased to openly display their love on social media.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the birthday post made by Ekeinde. Here are some of the comments below:

@wellnessfashionlifestyle:

"Can I love this a million times. Now, this is called blessings, success, and growth. Happy Anniversary, blessed people. I tap from this."

@neld670:

"This marriage is truely a Blessing from God, happy anniversary ma."

@pearltee7:

"I wish you more blissful years in joy, happiness, harmony, and love. Your years are filled with laughter, joyous years ahead in health l ong life, and prosperity."

@brightdamian.a:

"Happy birthday sir and happy wedding anniversary to my beautiful couple."

@bessb3at:

"I tap into it for my husband and I. Amen."

@hermajestytessardy:

"Happy birthday Sir, and happy anniversary."

@dictaamah:

"Happy birthday and Happy anniversary

@ganyii_promise:

"The most beautiful thing on the Internet."

@mxee.phancy:

"Happy birthday sir and happy anniversary to you and ur wife."

@momentum4shizzle:

"Happy Birthday Sir and an amazing wedding anniversary to u and ur wife Sir. A Blessing to our Generation."

Omotola Ekeinde shared a loved picture

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Omotola had gushed over her 27-year union with her husband, Captain Ekeinde.

They went for a night date and had fun together as the actress asked her fans to tap into the goodness of being married.

After taking some loved-up shots, they went to the garden to eat. Different mouth-watering edibles were sighted in the video she posted.

