Nollywood actress Ronke Odusanya has narrated how she and her daughter faced a frightening experience on the Ibadan–Oyo Expressway on Tuesday while travelling to Ibrahim Chatta’s film village for a movie production.

She explained that one of the bolts on her car tyre came off, causing the vehicle to shake and make disturbing noises, leaving her stranded on the busy road.

The actress revealed that three men noticed her situation, drove past, but later returned to check on her.

Alongside her brother, whom she had called for help, they assisted in fixing the tyre and ensured she could continue her journey safely.

She said her daughter was with her in the car, and both of them broke down in tears during the ordeal.

“I had issues with my car on the Ibadan–Oyo Express. One bolt went off, and my car was shaking and making noise. I met these three daddies on the way. They drove past me and returned to find out what the problem was. Help me say thank you to them. My daughter and I were the only ones in the car, and we started crying. Guys, it was a hell of a thing today, but we thank God. Thank God for grace and safety. I am on my way to Ibrahim Chatta film village.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ronke Odusanya expressed gratitude to God and praised the men who came to her aid, describing them as angels in human form.

“I thank God for His grace. We still have good people in Nigeria. Angel in human form. May the name of the Lord be praised.”

Netizens react to Ronke Odusanya's experience

@thedamilolaoni said:

"Maami❤️ In Blessings, God will bless you, in Multiplication, God will multiply you, you will not be small Mama. God bless you. God bless the three daddies, Help will not elude them when they need it in Jesus name. Ese gan ni o. Atajere ni loruko Jesu. Love you so much Ma❤️❤️❤️"

@sajetiologa commented:

"Alihamudulilahi Baba Dada Oseee 🙏 thanks you sir ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@officiallizdasilva wrote:

"Oluwasenu 😍 thanks to our God sent daddies, I can imagine your fear on that lonely road 😮hmmmm, Malik our darling brother thanks"

@real_amb.olumayor reacted:

"Oluwa seun. You are reaping what you sow mai sister. You're a Nice Woman too."

@dipoidowu said:

"A lot of GOOD PEOPLE exist in NIGERIA!❤️❤️❤️"

@thedamilolaonifanpage commented:

"It's even on our set you're going to 😢God bless you mama ❤️"

