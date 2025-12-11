Regina Daniels has shared a video of what she’s up to while holidaying in the UK with one of her brothers

In the clip, she is seen with a chef as they prepare efo iro with assorted meats and fish

Fans reacted to the actress's culinary skills, rating her cooking and sharing their thoughts on the mother of two

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has given an update about her stay in the United Kingdom as she visits her brother, Sweezzty1.

The movie star had travelled abroad after her controversial battle and the collapse of her marriage to her politician husband, Ned Nwoko.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, she was seen in a chef's uniform as she joined another woman to prepare efo iro.

Regina Daniels also shared the ingredients they would use to make the soup, while the chef gave her a tour of the clean kitchen.

Regina Daniels joins chef in cooking

The mother of two introduced all the ingredients she and the chef would use to make the soup to her fans. Pepper, crayfish, vegetables, seasoning, and other condiments were all displayed on the table, which the movie star would use to cook.

She later joined the chef at the kitchen counter to make the soup.

Regina Daniels' fans hail her over cooking video. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Regina Daniels tastes soup after cooking

In the later part of the video, the actress was seen tasting the soup while another woman sat with her at the dining table. She was heard saying her new slang as she tasted the soup with rice and plantain.

Reactions over Regina Daniels' video

Fans were happy to see that Regina Daniels has indeed moved on and is trying to get back on her feet after her messy separation and fallout with her estranged husband.

They encouraged women not to stay in abusive and toxic marriages, using the actress as an example.

A few others stated that the kind of life she is living is what they consider "revenge," as she didn’t allow what happened in her past to affect her.

How fans reacted to Regina Daniels' video

Reactions have trailed the video of the actress at a restaurant learning how to make efo iro. Here are comments below:

@j__amanda shared:

"The kind of revenge I love, move forward upgrade yourself and never look back."

@zesty_fragrance stated:

"Your soul is now happy and ready to fly so fly high baby girl Type sh."

@mayfair_travel_and_tour commented:

"Women this will show you that the world will not abandon you if you leave that toxic marriage. Once your hands are clean and you haven’t hurt a good man."

@growithchioma wrote:

"See person wey dem talk say dey on drags, people will go to any extent to tarnish others image. So person wey high go dey reason clearly and even coordinate their brains to learn such a skill. It is well, God no go shame his people."

