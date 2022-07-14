You Haven’t Seen Anything Yet: Anita Joseph & Hubby Share Cute Video To Reply Critics Who Say They Do Too Much
- Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph and her husband MC Fish got eyes rolling with a video they shared online recently
- The lovebirds were in their romantic selves as they reacted to critics who feel they are not enjoying their marriage
- Anita told such people that they haven't seen anything, and her man joined in the talk; Nigerians have reacted to the video
Ace Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph and her husband, MC Fish has taken time out during their fun time together to address their marriage critics.
The duo flaunted their summer bodies in a lovely video as they reply people who feel they might not be enjoying their marriage.
Anita was the first to talk as she declared that:
"Someone said on my comment section that are you sure you guys are enjoying this marriage because you guys do too much.
Darling, you haven't seen anything yet, listen this man is my contact and contract from God."
Her man also supported her as Mr Fish declared that he doesn't care what anybody says.
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to the video
Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Anita Joseph and her husband.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Wendy_adamma:
"These people are here to stay and I love it!"
prettypeace__:
"Na this couple fit online in-laws their love is beautiful and assertive."
Funmi_ella:
"Just enjoy your marriage and keep it moving loves no need to stress us."
Superwoman9ja:
"My contact and my contract. I don learn another one."
_Iamsheila__:
"All of una wen nor sabi mind una business for the app,Na these two people fit una..I dunno how y’all be pressed about other people’s lives."
MC Fish shades wife Anita Joseph
Anita Joseph recounted how she met her husband in 2017 and how she had been sceptical about dating him, especially after introducing himself as a hypeman.
The actress went on to add how she’s now one that lays in bed with the hypeman and completely loves doing so.
Taking to the comment section, MC Fish teasingly trolled his woman as he enjoined her to try and take a break.
