Governor Monday Okpebholo has appointed Mercy Johnson-Okojie as his Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy

The state government noted that the actress was chosen for her massive public influence and her history of philanthropy

This appointment further solidifies the Okojie family’s political footprint in the state, coming while her husband serves as a member of the House of Reps

Nollywood star Mercy Johnson-Okojie has taken a bold step from the big screen into public service.

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has appointed the celebrated actress as Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy.

The announcement was made on Thursday in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor.

Mercy Johnson is Edo State's Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy. Photo: Mercy Johnson.

Source: Instagram

According to the statement, the appointment forms part of efforts to strengthen communication and public engagement around government policies and programmes.

The official communique described Johnson-Okojie as an accomplished actress, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

With a career spanning nearly two decades and more than 200 movie appearances, she remains one of Nollywood’s most recognised faces.

Beyond the screen, the statement highlighted her humanitarian work through the Mercy Johnson Okojie Foundation, which focuses on women empowerment, child welfare, education support and healthcare outreach.

The government noted that her strong grassroots presence and public influence would play a crucial role in connecting citizens more effectively with state initiatives.

A new chapter for Mercy Johnson

For many fans, Mercy Johnson’s transition into a government advisory role may not come as a total surprise.

Over the years, she has been vocal about community development and family values, often using her platform to support charitable causes.

Her new role as Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy positions her at the intersection of entertainment and governance.

Observers say her communication skills and relatability could prove valuable in simplifying government messages for everyday people.

Mercy Johnson’s husband, Odianosen Okojie, currently represents Esan North East/South East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Angela Okorie tenders public apology to Mercy Johnson

Legit.ng earlier reported that Angela Okorie has tendered a public apology to Mercy Johnson, just a day after regaining freedom from Suleja Prison on bail.

The actress, who was arrested in January 2026 for cyberbullying following her online attacks on Johnson in 2024, secured release on February 4 with a bail of N5 million.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, she expressed regret over her past actions and explained that she wanted to make peace and move forward without conflict.

Mercy Johnson’s husband, Odianosen Okojie, currently represents Esan North East/South East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. Photos: Mercy Johson.

Source: Instagram

Mercy Johnson hypes husband amid mistress allegations

Legit.ng reported that Mercy Johnson shared a video of her and her husband, Prince Okojie, ahead of Christmas celebrations.

In the clip, Mercy playfully danced and sang "Men Dey" by Anyidons to her husband, who relaxed on a patio chair, engrossed in his phone.

The video trended amid allegations claiming Prince Okojie impregnated his mistress, bought her a mansion, and later returned to Mercy after breaking things off.

Source: Legit.ng