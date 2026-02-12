2Baba has granted an interview where he spoke about his love for women and the misconceptions people have about him

The singer was a guest on Voice of Nigeria, where he was asked some questions about his life

His reaction after answering the question generated a series of comments from fans

Nigerian singer 2Baba, whose real name is Innocent Idibia, has set himself up for criticism over a comment he made about women.

The music star recently granted another interview about his life and music as a guest on Voice of Nigeria (VON).

In the recording making the rounds online, the host asked him about the biggest misconception people have about him.

In response, the African Queen crooner said people think he is a womaniser. To back up his point, he sang a line from his song about women: “I love women, I dey straightforward.”

2Baba shares more about misconception

Speaking further, the singer noted that he is not a womaniser but a lover boy. He laughed at himself after making the claim and went on to explain, in pidgin, that he simply loves women.

2Baba also added that he loves his new wife, Natasha Idibia.

His utterance is coming a few days after another interview he granted went viral. In the earlier interview, he shared regrets about his children and his past marriage.

According to him, he had not been a good father and would work on that moving forward. He explained what he missed in the lives of his children and said he wished he could turn back the hands of time to share certain experiences with them.

Recall that the music star had romantic relationships with a few women who had children for him, but he never married them.

2Baba's series relationships with women

His first known relationship was with Sumbo Adeoye, who is now married to a cleric. She had two sons for him, but they never got married. In a past interview, he explained why he did not settle down with some of his baby mamas.

Another woman he dated was Pero Osayemi, who had three children for him, a girl and two boys.

The music star later married Annie Macaulay, and they welcomed two daughters before the marriage ended. He is now married to his second wife, Natasha Idibia, and they reportedly welcomed a baby girl a few months ago.

Here is 2Baba's Instagram interview below:

@riyanxeally reacted:

"Our legend is not a womanizer. He's just father Abraham, sometimes King Solomon."

@ms_ble_ssing commented:

"True true! It’s a misconception. We need to see people for who they are and not how we choose to see them."

@tengianache stated:

"Is he aware of what he said?"

@flawless_chef reacted:

"Him self laugh as he talk am."

@ree_mattpartychef shared:

"Ati lover boy, ati womanizer name same thing daddy wa."

@waledudu wrote:

"He's not a womanizer,women just love him and he loves them back."

