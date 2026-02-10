Actor Browny Igboegwu shared a heartwarming video from his family's visit to Pete Edochie's residence

The highlight was Igboegwu's daughter's dramatic and funny display with the veteran actor

A clip also captured the moment Edochie gave a cash gift to his junior colleague's daughter, stirring reactions from fans

Actor Browny Ifeanyi Igboegwu and his family recently paid a visit to the home of veteran movie star Pete Edochie.

Browny's daughter, Kosi Pearl, however, stole the spotlight as a clip captured her seated confidently on Edochie's throne-like chair while he sat on a lower chair close to her.

The young girl, who couldn't contain her joy, was seen conversing with other people in the room, while the veteran actor happily responded to her.

Another clip captured the moment Edochie handed a N500 note to the young girl in a generous gesture for her visit, alongside her father, to his residence.

Edochie's son and actor, Linc, was also sighted in the video as he handed a white envelope to Browny's daughter.

Sharing a video from her visit to Pete Edochie's residence, Kosi Pearl wrote in a caption:

"You can now call me Chief Dr Kosi aka Oga’s wife. It’s confirmed by my grand pa @peteedochie in the presence of my dad @brownyigboegwu and my uncle @lincedochie."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Browny Igboegwu made waves after he met his beautiful daughter, Kosi Pearl, after years apart.

Igboegwu had travelled to meet his daughter and had looked back in nostalgia at how he waited for that day. In the clip, Kosi Pearl was happy to finally see her father for the first time. She went to hug him and kissed him.

The Instagram video from Browny Igboegwu and his daughter's visit to Pete Edochie is below:

Reactions as Browny Igboegwu visits Pete Edochie

Legit.ng compiled some of the sweet comments from fans and followers as many praised actor Browny Igboegwu's daughter. Read the comments below:

Janevera John said:

"Award na water for Pete house ... Who else saw those awards."

Tina Archibong commented:

"The baby is even playing with his staff and hand fan small children ehm."

Ken Kelechi

"Even our legend leave his chair for the girl."

Ekesen Austin commented:

"Sir Pet edoche Daddy can you remember all the prayers you have prayed for people with cola daddy you are a blessing to many souls God continue to keep you alive and in good health."

Ugochukwu Martins Okodo commented:

"This girl is brainy and her intonation is good to go via nollywood cos of abroad upbringing..future nollywood actor came visiting."

Rumours about Pete Edochie trends

Legit.ng recently reported that a wave of confusion swept across social media after viral claims alleged that actor Pete Edochie had died at the age of 78.

The reports, which circulated widely on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube on Tuesday, February 10, claimed the actor had been rushed to a hospital and later passed away.

Some posts even alleged that his eldest son confirmed the death on Instagram. However, extensive checks showed that the claims were completely false and not backed by any credible source.

