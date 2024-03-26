Nollywood actor Browny Igboegwu has finally been able to meet his daughter four years after she was delivered

The emotional movie star took to social media to detail how he wasn’t able to meet his child immediately after her birth despite waiting 10 years before she was conceived

Browny’s emotional meeting with his child warmed many hearts on social media and netizens shared their thoughts

Popular Nigerian actor Browny Igboegwu has shared the emotional moment he finally met his daughter for the first time with fans.

The movie star took to his official Instagram to capture the sweet moment he got to meet his child after welcoming her four years ago.

Sweet video as actor Browny Igboegwu finally meets his daughter. Photos: @brownyigboegwu

Recall that Browny and his wife, Becky, welcomed their first child four years ago after 10 years of childlessness.

In a new development, the movie star shared a post on social media explaining how he was unable to travel to Canada to reunite with his wife and newborn and how things finally changed for him this year.

According to Browny, the four years he wasn’t able to meet his child was worse than the 10 years he waited to meet her in the first place.

He wrote in part:

“When I say na me get this year, am not mincing words cos it’s very obvious. Four years ago the whole world joined me in celebrating the birth of my daughter, a gift God gave me after 10 years of my marriage. While I was celebrating, little did I know that I won’t have access to Canada to meet with her. But today God have done it for me. This past four years was worse than the ten years I was childless.”

He also shared a video detailing his trip from Nigeria to Canada as well as his daughter’s excited reaction after meeting him. See the sweet display below:

Fans gush over Browny and daughter’s meeting

The adorable moment Browny Igboegwu finally got to meet his daughter for the first time warmed many hearts on social media. A number of them reacted in the comment section.

Read what they had to say about it below:

Officialchiomaokoye:

“Congratulations ooo! Na you get this year o! Enjoy!n.”

Anniemaryshantel:

“Your second name na patience.”

Queennwokoye:

“Chaiiiii. See me smiling here oooo . My baby Pearl.”

nobleheart_25:

“Chai, I understand not seeing your daughter for 4 years.”

adinmasomadina:

“In God's appointed time ,His time is the best.”

jessicatriumph:

“So heartwarming ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations Sir May this be the beginning of another beautiful Journey of expansion and multiplication for you and your family in Jesus mighty name.”

Lizzygoldofficial:

“Awwwww am sincerely happy for you …your daughter is so so cute ..God bless your family.”

Rechaelokonkwo:

“Congratulations daddy pearl. , God is God.”

Officialngoziezeonu:

“God's time is the best.”

chachaekefaani:

“Bee, I’m sooo happy for you .”

Iye_jayden:

“This made me cry thank you great God because you are a great God all I know.”

Actor Browny Igboegwu's birthday gift to wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported in 2021 that actor Browny Igboegwu gifted his wife a brand-new car on her birthday.

The actor bought his woman a brand-new car and shared the good news on social media. Not stopping there, he also showered accolades on his daughter’s mother.

According to Browny, nothing he does to celebrate her will match up to her sacrifices, endurance, love, and patience. The movie star also said that he was most grateful to her for giving him their daughter, Kosi Pearl.

