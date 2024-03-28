Kosi Pearl, the daughter of actor Browny Igboegwu, has shared the video of the first time of meeting her father

In the recording, she was so excited to see him and she hugged him and kissed him while holding onto him for a long time

In the caption of her post, she noted that she can finally hold her father physically and communicate without doing it over the phone

The video of the meeting between actor Browny Igbeoegwu, and his beautiful daughter, Kos Pearl has warmed the hearts of fans on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that Igboegwu had traveled to meet his daughter and had looked back in nostalgia at how he waited for that day.

In the clip, Kosi Pearl was happy to finally see her father for the first time. She went to hug him and kissed him.

Browny Igboegwu's daughter reacts after meeting dad. Photo credit @kosipearl_browny

Kosi Pearl shares her feeling

In the caption of her post, she noted how pleasant it was to finally meet her father. She said she could finally hold him and kiss him physically without doing it over the phone.

The little girl mentioned that she loves her dad and her mother and asked her fans to wish them well.

Browny Igboegwu gives daughter flower

In the recording, the actor didn't go to see his daughter empty-handed, he went with a bouquet which he gave to her.

After seeing her, he lifted her and adorably kissed her.

Recall that Brown Igboegwu and his wife waited for ten years to have a child.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the sweet clip of Browny Igboegwu and his daughter meeting. Here are some of the comments below:

@nwa_oma82:

"The best feeling period. Happy for you princess."

@prettybright8:

"May God blessed your family little princess."

@mammijacks_chic:

"So happy for you all."

@succyblaze:

"You had so much patience may god bless you andd ur family more."

@ste_vano31:

"Couldn't hold back tears just watching this moments..only those of us that waited on God can truly appreciate this priceless moments...speechless...speechless !"

@ebony_blog2:

"Thay moment is priclesss."

@brownyigboegwu:

"The best moment of my life. Sincerely you guys will not understand cos I can’t write everything here but I can only say TO GOD BE THE GLORY. Patience is golden #patienceisgolden."

@cocoaness:

"Awwwwwwwweee just beautiful."

@blessingmara3644:

"Priceless."

@mandyamak:

"Awwwww this is Divine."

