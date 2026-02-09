Comedian Deacon Famous has finally reacted to the feud between him and his former best friend, Ekene Umenwa, one year later

The two unfollowed each other last year, sparking speculations that there was a rift between them

After the comedian shared his side of the story, fans took sides, reacting to what he said about the actress and her husband

Popular skit maker Deacon Famous, whose real name is Udaya Awesome Chidiebere, has finally reacted to his long-running feud with his former best friend, Ekene Umenwa.

The duo parted ways last year and unfollowed each other on social media after fans noticed tension between them during Deacon Famous’ wedding, which took place last year.

Fans react as Deacon Famous speaks fight with Ekene Umenwa. Photo credit@ekenumenwa/@deaconfamous

In a lengthy video making the rounds online, the skit maker shared his side of the story, alleging that Umenwa frustrated his wedding through vendors she introduced to him.

He warned that he was ready for a social media showdown if the actress claimed he was lying, adding that he would release WhatsApp chats to back up his claims.

Deacon Famous speaks on their fallout

In the video, Deacon Famous said he supported Umenwa during her wedding and even helped make her go viral. He further claimed that he covered part of the expenses for her wedding.

According to him, he had forgiven the actress but decided to clear the air, especially because his wife, whom he described as innocent, was dragged into the controversy.

He explained that he and his wife-to-be once visited Umenwa at her home, where she allegedly spoke negatively about another person whose birthday she had earlier celebrated.

Fans support Deacon Famous over feud with Ekene Umenwa. Photo credit@deaconfamous

He added that although he did not say anything against the person, rumours later spread that he was responsible for the comments. Deacon Famous said he confronted Umenwa over the issue and claimed that her mother later apologised on her behalf.

More allegations from Deacon Famous

The actor further alleged that while Umenwa was preparing for her wedding, he sent her a script, but she asked that the project be postponed until after her ceremony.

He claimed that even after the wedding, the actress repeatedly postponed the project before eventually fixing a date.

According to him, he transported 13 people from Lagos to Asaba and lodged them in a hotel, but Umenwa did not show up. He said it was her husband who later informed him that she was unavailable due to other engagements.

Deacon Famous added that his calls and messages went unanswered, though she later reached out to apologise, after which they began planning his own wedding.

In another part of the video, Deacon Famous alleged that after they reconciled, Umenwa offered to recommend vendors for his wedding. However, he claimed that the vendors ended up frustrating him, including a designer who allegedly delayed his wife’s wedding dress until a day before the ceremony.

Here is the Instagram video of Deason Famous below:

Fans react to Deacon Famous' video

Legit.ng compiked reactiosn of fans as seen below:

@chocho_bill shared:

"Hmmm, I am in shock. God pls help us from every unGodly friends oh."

@bigbab_eva stated:

"Umu Maria nne Jesus and wickedness are 5&6."

@mbukuku said:

"The actress, whoever she is, was not your bestie in the first place. She was using you. So sorry, karma will visit her soon."

@maryjluvly wrote:

"You could tell his being honest."

@agim_prince_ikedinaego reacted:

"I am happy everyone believed him because some will support the so called actress over this , because this guy can't just come on social media to talk such."

Deacon Famous blasts critics of Ekene, Moses Bliss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Deacon Famous had explained what happened at actress Ekene Umenwa's wedding after the actress knelt for Moses Bliss.

He said that Ekene was on her knees to reverence God and the grace of the creator on Bliss' life and not to worship the singer.

