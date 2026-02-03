A family friend of late singer Bunmi Akinnaanu and her ex-husband, Rotimi Adeoye, has reacted to the family rift trailing them

Drama reportedly broke out during the singer’s funeral as her children refused to speak with their father at the event

In a post shared on social media, the family friend stated what he knows about the genesis of the rift before the couple parted ways

More drama has continued to unfold over the family rift involving late singer Bunmi Akinnaanu, better known as Omije Ojumi, following her demise.

The singer was laid to rest last week, during which her children reportedly clashed with their father’s family at the burial.

Her ex-husband, Rotimi Adeoye, was said to have made a video call to speak with his children after claims allegedly made by their daughter about him surfaced online.

In a post shared on Facebook and Instagram, Daniel, a family friend who has known them since 2005, shared his account of the rift.

According to him, Adeoye never abandoned his children, claiming he single-handedly raised their daughter for seven years while Omije Ojumi was in Nigeria.

He added that their first child, Oluwajomiloju, was born in London and alleged that before the singer agreed to a naming ceremony, she insisted her personal prophet must be present.

Daniel shares how Omije Ojumi took daughter

In the same post, the family friend claimed that Omije Ojumi later took their daughter from London with her husband’s consent. He added that the matter was reported to security agencies, but Adeoye later discovered that his wife was the one who had taken the child back to Nigeria.

Daniel further alleged that a reference number was issued for the missing child case and that it could be obtained from security authorities in London.

Sharing more details, he claimed there was an incident during a six-hour journey where Bunmi Akinnaanu allegedly cursed some people she believed were against her.

He also shared a photo of the woman who reportedly cared for Oluwajomiloju while her father was at work, stating that the picture was taken in 2011.

According to Daniel, the issue involving Akinaanu and Adeoye was reported at 88.7 FM in 2024, but the matter was not pursued further because of the singer’s reputation as a gospel artist.

@Ester Oluwakemi reacted:

"If this thing happened when the woman is alive it may spoil her career may be that is why she herself kept it."

@Hannatu Saleh said:

"Why didn't he speaks when she was alive so that she can Say the side of her own story."

@Governor Uduak Obong wrote:

"One thing I've come to realize in marital issues,never believe a woman's story until you listen to the man so as not to make a biased judgement."

@Oyewale Segun commented:

"There is element of truth in rumor, no one can fabricate this story because is true life story. If not because of people that want to tarnish the man's image he would not talk at all but also is good as he narrated the whole story with fact."

What colleague posted about Omije Ojumi

Legit.ng previously reported an update shared by gospel singer Lanre Alawilese about Bunmi Akinnaanu, aka Omije Ojumi.

Colleagues of the popular singer had raised alarm and called for funds to assist with her medical expenses, while fans also called for prayers.

In his video, Lanre noted that Omije Ojumi was aware of the fundraising efforts and has tried her best, but it seems it was not enough.

